Global Diisobutyl Adipate Market Professional Survey Report 2018
In this report, the Global Diisobutyl Adipate market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Diisobutyl Adipate market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Diisobutyl Adipate market status and forecast, categorizes the global Diisobutyl Adipate market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
DIBA (Di isobuthyl Adipate) is a diester of isobutyl alcohol and Adipic Acid
Europe is the dominate producer of DIBA & DBA, the production was 1526 MT in 2015, accounting for about 47.24% of the total amount. The production of USA was 413 MT in 2015, with the market share of 12.79%.
Main players of Europe and USA are Lanxess, Basf, Domus Chem, Hallstar, DEZA, occupied about 41.30% production market share in 2015. Lanxess is the largest manufacturer, with the market share of 15.45% in 2015.
Plasticizer accounted for the largest market with about 59.93% of the global volume consumption in 2015. Moreover, it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.36% from 2017 to 2021. With over 18.79% share in the DIBA & DBA market, Cosmetic was the second largest application market in 2015, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.11%, in terms of consumption, during the forecast period.
Under the influence of raw material, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of DIBA & DBA is lower year by year from 4721 $/MT in 2011 to 3155 $/MT in 2015. The profit was about 28.27% in 2015, and was also descends in recent years. In the next few years, we predict that price will continue to decline. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.
The global Diisobutyl Adipate market is valued at 9 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 8 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of -2.7% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Lanxess
Basf
KAO
Domus Chem
Qianyang Tech
Hallstar
DEZA
Varteco
Demeter Chem
Jiuhong Chem
Tianyuan Tech
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
DBA
DIBA
By Application, the market can be split into
Plasticizer
Cosmetic
Coating
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Diisobutyl Adipate capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Diisobutyl Adipate manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Diisobutyl Adipate are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Diisobutyl Adipate Manufacturers
Diisobutyl Adipate Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Diisobutyl Adipate Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Diisobutyl Adipate market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
