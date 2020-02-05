Global Electronic Test and Measurement Market Key Manufacturers, Suppliers and Forecast 2019-2025
ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Electronic Test and Measurement Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.
Test and measurement equipment are devices used for testing and measuring various electronic and mechanical products throughout their lifecycle. These devices are used in the initial design, development, verification, maintenance, and repair of various electronic and mechanical products. Test and measurement equipment are used for testing and measuring in electronic devices such as cellphones, digital cameras, MP3 players, and solar inverters. Some of the mechanical products that have the use of test and measurement equipment include turbines, automotive car suspensions, and aircraft propulsion systems.
The major factors contributing to this growth are the increasing production and consumption in the automotive sector, technological advancements pertaining to the 5G solutions in the IT and telecommunication sectors, and growing focus of stakeholders on the industry 4.0 and smart applications.
This report focuses on the global Electronic Test and Measurement status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electronic Test and Measurement development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Fastech Telecommunications
National Instruments
Texas Instruments
Rohde & Schwarz
Bureau Veritas
Thermo Fisher Scientific
YOKOGAWA
Danaher
Aplab
Premier Measurement Solutions
Scientech Technologies
Tek Tronix
Keysight
SPX
Teledyne Technologies
EXFO
GW INSTEK
RIGOL
GIGA-TRONICS
B&K PRECISION
STANforD RESEARCH SYSTEMS
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Mechanical Test Equipment(MTE)
General Purpose Test Equipment(GPTE)
Market segment by Application, split into
Communications
Electronics Manufacturing
Aerospace & Military/Defense
Industrial Electronics & Automotive
Other Industries
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
