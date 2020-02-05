GLOBAL GROUND HANDLING SOFTWARE MARKET ANALYSIS 2019 – DYNAMICS, TRENDS, REVENUE, REGIONAL SEGMENTED, OUTLOOK & FORECAST TILL 2025

Global Ground Handling Software Industry

The increasing usage of software to manage passenger traffic is one of the key factors expected to drive the growth of the ground handling and support software market.

Based on investment type, the green field segment accounted for the largest share of the ground handling and support software market.

The key players covered in this study

ROCKWELL COLLINS

SABRE

AMADEUS IT GROUP

SITA

DAMAREL SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL

TOPSYSTEM

AREPO SOLUTIONS

INFORM

RESA AIRPORT DATA SYSTEMS

MERCATOR

QUANTUM AVIATION SOLUTIONS

AVTURA

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Passenger Boarding & Departure Control

Baggage Management

Flight Information Display

Market segment by Application, split into

Land

Terminal

Air

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Ground Handling Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Ground Handling Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

