Global High Pressure Food Processing Equipment Market Expected to Witness Rapid Expansion by the End of 2025

The Food High Pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment market report focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like company profiles, product type, application and regions, production capacity, ex-factory price, gross margin, revenue, market share and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Food High Pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall Food High Pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The horizontal segment is the fastest-growing orientation type segment in this market due to the rise in demand for such equipment to process packaged food products. Horizontal HPP equipment has advantages such as disassembling, reassembling, easy installation, and more throughput capacity. The horizontal equipment is less heavy as the weight of the equipment components is distributed along the orientation. Moreover, it requires less maintenance and time for food processing.

Fruits & vegetables accounted for the largest share in the application of high pressure processing equipment in 2017. This segment includes products such as meat, fruits & vegetables, juice & beverages, seafood, and others, which include dairy products, grains, and packaged condiments. Guacamole, jams, and jellies, are widely processed under high pressure for fresh taste and quality in the U.S. This region is also an early adopter of new food processing technologies, including the use of high pressure processing equipment. The U.S. dominated the HPP equipment market for fruits & vegetables in North America.

The Food High Pressure Processing(HPP)Equipment market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Food High Pressure Processing(HPP)Equipment.

This study also analyzes the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

The Avure Technologies (U.S.)

Hiperbaric Espana (Spain)

Bao Tou KeFa High Pressure Technology (China)

CHIC FresherTech (China)

Kobe Steel (Japan)

Multivac Sepp Haggenmuller Se (Germany)

Stansted Fluid Power (U.K.)

Universal Pasteurization (U.S.)

Next HPP (U.S.)

ThyssenKrupp (Germany)

Food High Pressure Processing(HPP)Equipment Breakdown Data by Type

Less than 100L

100 to 250L

250 to 500L

More than 500L

Food High Pressure Processing(HPP)Equipment Breakdown Data by Application

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Production Plants

Groups

Food High Pressure Processing(HPP)Equipment Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

