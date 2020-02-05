Global Influenza VaccineMarket: Trends, Business Strategies and Opportunities with Key Players Analysis 2019
Global Influenza Medication Market: Snapshot
Influenza medication includes antiviral drugs prescribed for the treatment of influenza. Influenza, also known as flu, is a respiratory disease caused by an influenza virus. It is a viral infectious disease that includes three major types: type A, type B, and type C. The common symptoms of the disorder are cold, cough, fever, and sore throat, which can be severe or mild. Seasonal outbreak of influenza primarily occurs in winter. Most people generally recover fully, but severe complications such as pneumonia can also develop. Initiation of antiviral treatment is recommended for hospitalized influenza patients. High growth of the global influenza medication market is due to unmet medical needs within the annual influenza epidemics along with strong R&D focus resulting in new and advanced treatments and drugs, and increasing demand due to government stockpiling.
This report studies the global market size of Influenza Medication in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Influenza Medication in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Influenza Medication market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
In term of distribution channels, global influenza medications market is divided into hospitals, clinics, pharmacies and others. Incidence and prevalence of flu are gradually increasing across the globe. Of these, the pharmacies segment held dominance in 2017. Through the course of the forecast period, growth run witnessed by the segment is likely to remain steady due to the mushrooming pharmacy stores around the world. Besides this, the market is likely to witness lucrative prospects in the hospitals segment.
In 2017, the global Influenza Medication market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Influenza Medication market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Influenza Medication include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Influenza Medication include
Daiichi Sankyo Company
GlaxoSmithKline
Natco Pharma
F. Hoffmann-La Roche
Teva Pharmaceutical
Sandoz International GmbH (Novartis AG)
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
Mylan
Market Size Split by Type
Zanamivir
Oseltamivir
Peramivir
Amantadine
Rimantadine
Inosine
Other
Market Size Split by Application
Hospitals
Clinics
Pharmacies
Others
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Influenza Medication market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Influenza Medication market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Influenza Medication manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Influenza Medication with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Influenza Medication submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Influenza Medication are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Influenza Medication market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
