Global Influenza VaccineMarket: Trends, Business Strategies and Opportunities with Key Players Analysis 2019

Global Influenza Medication Market: Snapshot

Influenza medication includes antiviral drugs prescribed for the treatment of influenza. Influenza, also known as flu, is a respiratory disease caused by an influenza virus. It is a viral infectious disease that includes three major types: type A, type B, and type C. The common symptoms of the disorder are cold, cough, fever, and sore throat, which can be severe or mild. Seasonal outbreak of influenza primarily occurs in winter. Most people generally recover fully, but severe complications such as pneumonia can also develop. Initiation of antiviral treatment is recommended for hospitalized influenza patients. High growth of the global influenza medication market is due to unmet medical needs within the annual influenza epidemics along with strong R&D focus resulting in new and advanced treatments and drugs, and increasing demand due to government stockpiling.

This report studies the global market size of Influenza Medication in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Influenza Medication in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Influenza Medication market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

In term of distribution channels, global influenza medications market is divided into hospitals, clinics, pharmacies and others. Incidence and prevalence of flu are gradually increasing across the globe. Of these, the pharmacies segment held dominance in 2017. Through the course of the forecast period, growth run witnessed by the segment is likely to remain steady due to the mushrooming pharmacy stores around the world. Besides this, the market is likely to witness lucrative prospects in the hospitals segment.

In 2017, the global Influenza Medication market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Influenza Medication market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Influenza Medication include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Influenza Medication include

Daiichi Sankyo Company

GlaxoSmithKline

Natco Pharma

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Teva Pharmaceutical

Sandoz International GmbH (Novartis AG)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Mylan

Market Size Split by Type

Zanamivir

Oseltamivir

Peramivir

Amantadine

Rimantadine

Inosine

Other

Market Size Split by Application

Hospitals

Clinics

Pharmacies

Others

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Influenza Medication market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Influenza Medication market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Influenza Medication manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Influenza Medication with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Influenza Medication submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Influenza Medication are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Influenza Medication market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

