Global Managed Infrastructure Services Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast

The global Managed Infrastructure Services market has witnessed changing patterns of consumer demand in the recent times. This research study is an attempt to understand the changes and the impact of this changes on the Managed Infrastructure Services market across the world. The study delivers a comprehensive analysis of the market, acting as a source of valuable information for active market participants across the value chain and assisting them in capitalizing the opportunities as well as developing crucial business strategies. It also helps the companies operating in the market to understand the prevalent market trends and shaping their businesses accordingly.

Enterprises represent a substantial chunk of workforce, which is why it is in their best interest to determine how to retain them and simultaneously improve their productivity. Managed workplace services are about providing a standardized environment which is smart, agile, and scalable, to bridge the gap between business productivity and end-user’s expectations for an integrated, customized and flexible services. It is achieved by instituting more flexible IT workstations and traditional workplace processes, and integrating them to support end-users. Managed workplace services provide end-to-end approach in workflow processes through platforms such as desktop delivery, mobility, service desks, collaboration, and user-support, while reducing operational IT costs. This caters the modern need of digitally optimized workplace.

Managed workplace services help in transforming workplaces into customized, innovative and intelligent workplaces, by striking a balance between existing IT infrastructure and digital IT, aiming to connect employees, data, and applications present at the workplace.

Managed Workplace Services Market: Drivers and Restraints

The digital transformation in the workflow processes of enterprises is one of the biggest driver of managed workplace service market. Managed workplace services aims for a workplace to evolve from a technology-centric approach to workplace centric approach, being another driver for this market. Increased automation, user satisfaction and freedom due to mobile access, and enhanced productivity in an organisation are also some factors resulting in the growth of managed workplace services market.

However, factors such as complexity in finding a solution which integrates traditional and digital services and confidential data breach at an incident, are some challenges faced by managed workplace services market.

Managed Workplace Services Market: Segmentation

Managed workplace services market can be segmented on the basis of service type, enterprise size, end-user vertical, and region wise. On the basis of service type, managed workplace service market can be sub-segmented into mobility services, desktop services, service desks, collaboration services, management services and others. On the basis of enterprise size it is further segmented into small and medium enterprise, and large enterprise. Considering end-user vertical it is categorized into BSFI, Government, IT and Telecom, Healthcare and Life sciences, Manufacturing and Automotive, Transportation and Logistics, Retail, Media and Entertainment, and Others.

Managed workplace services market is sub-segmented into key regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Middle East and Africa.

Managed Workplace Services Market: Regional Overview

Managed workplace services market is dominated by North America and Europe due to presence of workplace services vendors and presence of enterprises actively working to build and improve their capability to sustain their leadership positions. In Asia-Pacific region, managed workplace services market is showing a considerable growth due to presence of substantial workforce in countries such as China and India and technological advancements in IT sector.

Managed Workplace Services Market: Key Players

Intel Corporation (U.S.), Unisys Corporation (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE) (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Accenture PLC (Ireland), FUJITSU(Japan), NTT Data Corporation (Japan), Atos (France), Capgemini (France), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (U.S.), HCL Technologies Ltd. (India), Citrix Systems (U.S.), Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) (U.S.), Wipro Ltd. (India), Tata Consultancy Services (India), Zensar Technologies Ltd (India) and Infosys (India) are some of the key players in managed workplace services market.

North America By US By Canada

Latin America By Brazil By Mexico By Others

Europe By U.K. By France By Germany By Poland By Russia

Asia Pacific By Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) By Greater China By India By ASEAN By Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa By GCC Countries By Other Middle East By North Africa By South Africa By Other Africa



