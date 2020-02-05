Global Marine Seismic Equipment Market : An Insight On the Important Factors and Trends Influencing the Market

Global Marine Seismic Equipment and Acquisition Market: Snapshot

The global marine seismic equipment and acquisition market is highly influenced by the exponential rise in the oil and gas industry as seismic services and various analytical data make a critical part of oil and gas exploration. The increase in oil and gas exploration activities in emerging regions, such as Africa and Latin America, is likely to add to the growth of this market substantially in the near future. The significant rise in multi-client projects is also projected to propel this market in the years to come.

This report presents the worldwide Marine Seismic Equipment market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Marine seismic surveys are carried out to generate subsea bottom profiles for industries such as oil & gas, energy, and construction. This type of surveying is conducted by generating mechanical sound waves that are sent into the earth. The energy reflected back from the earth is measured by recording sensors.

The marine seismic operations require various equipments such as seismic sensors, streamers, geophones, hydrophones, energy sources (air/water gun), streamers and sub-bottom profilers. A seismic source creates an acoustic signal in the water. These signals penetrate into the seabed, and are reflected back to the seismic sensors. Further, these sensors measure seismic vibrations by converting ground motion into a measurable electronic signal. These recorded signals are then subjected further for processing and interpretation to yield comprehensible information about the subsea surface.

The Marine Seismic Equipment market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Marine Seismic Equipment.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Agile Seismic

FailfieldNodal

Seismic Equipment Solution

Geo Marine Survey Systems

Polarcus DMCC

Fugro N.V.

SeaBird Exploration

Petroleum Geo-Services (PGS)

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical

Mitcham Industries

Marine Seismic Equipment Breakdown Data by Type

Sub-Bottom Profilers

Seismic Sensors

Scalar Sensor

Vector Sensor

Geophones & Hydrophones

Streamers

Single Streamer

Multiple Streamers

Air / Water Guns

Marine Seismic Equipment Breakdown Data by Application

Oil & Gas

Energy

Construction

Marine Seismic Equipment Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Marine Seismic Equipment Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Marine Seismic Equipment status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Marine Seismic Equipment manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Marine Seismic Equipment :

History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Marine Seismic Equipment market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

