Global mBaaS (Mobile Backend as a Service) Market Segmentation, Growth Forecast And Value Chain 2019-2025

The Backend as a Service (BaaS) market report [6 Year Forecast 2019-2025] focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like company profiles, product type, application and regions, production capacity, ex-factory price, gross margin, revenue, market share and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Backend as a Service (BaaS) market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall Backend as a Service (BaaS) industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Mobile backend as a service (MBaaS), also known as backend as a service (BaaS), is a model for providing web app and mobile app developers with a way to link their applications to backend cloud storage and APIs exposed by back end applications while also providing features such as user management, push notifications, and integration with social networking services. These services are provided via the use of custom software development kits (SDKs) and application programming interfaces (APIs).

Backend as a Service, or BaaS as it is commonly called, is a model that allows developers of web as well as mobile applications to not only store their applications to a backend cloud infrastructure but also link them back to the cloud. Emerging as an intermediary between Platform as a Service (PaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), BaaS differs from these three in the sense that it uses personalized APIs (application program interface) and SDKs (software development kits) to provide a multitude of value-added features.

BaaS chiefly includes three computing platforms, namely tablet, mobile, and web. While key end users of BaaS include home office or small offices, small and medium businesses, and large enterprises, BaaS can be applied in numerous verticals such as enterprise applications, entertainment applications, and various other mobile applications.

This report focuses on the global Backend as a Service (BaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Backend as a Service (BaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Appcelerator

IBM

Kony

Microsoft

AnyPresence

Apigee

Apinauten

Applicasa

Buddy Platform

CloudMine

CloudyRec

CocoaFish

Corona Labs

Exadel

FatFractual

Feed Henry

Flurry

GeoLoqi

KidoZen

Kii

Kinvey

Kumulos

mobDB

Parse

Pivotal Software

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Android

iOS

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Large enterprises

SMEs

Government and others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Backend as a Service (BaaS) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast.

Focuses on the key Backend as a Service (BaaS) manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

