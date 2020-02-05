Global Mobile Payment Systems Market – Business Overview On Ongoing Trends 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Mobile Payments Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Mobile payments are referred to the transactions that is performed through mobile device instead of paying through cash, checks, or physical credit cards.

The mobile payment market is in its maturity phase and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 33.8% during the forecast period. Increase is penetration of smartphones, growth in m-commerce industry, and rise in adoption of mobile payment in emerging economies drive the growth of the mobile payment market.”

Adoption of advanced technologies like near field communications (NFC) is making it more popular. NFC enables users to establish a connection between two electronic devices like smartphones by just bring them close to each other.

Mobile payments market in Asia Pacific region is expected to show a positive growth over the forecast period owing to factors such as improved technologies like NFC, wearable devices etc.

In 2018, the global Mobile Payments market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Mobile Payments status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Payments development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Apple

Google

PayPal

Mastercard

One97 Communications

Bharti Airtel

Vodafone

Orange

Samsung

Glance

Verifone Systems

Square

Alipay

Amazon Pay

Paytm

WeChat Pay

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Mobile wallet/Bank cards

Mobile money

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail

Education

Entertainment

Healthcare

Hospitality

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Mobile Payments capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast.

Focuses on the key Mobile Payments manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

