Global Naphthenic Acid Market Professional Survey Report 2018

Global Naphthenic Acid market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Naphthenic Acid market status and forecast, categorizes the global Naphthenic Acid market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region.

Naphthenic acid is mixtures of naturally occurring cycloaliphatic carboxylic acids. Crude naphthenic acids extracted from high acid crude oil are dark brown oily liquid. After refined, they become transparent yellow or orange liquid. In this report, we study the refined naphthenic acids and high-purity naphthenic acids.

In 2015, the global naphthenic acid market is led by China. USA is the second-largest region-wise market. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from USA, EU and China are the major leaders in the international market of naphthenic acid. Merichem is the world leader, holding 18.41% production market share in 2015.

Due to the severe shortage of crude naphthenic acid, the global naphthenic acid production shows negative growth in the past three years. Besides, the great odor and the polluting by-products also limited the production of naphthenic acid. Thus, the future of naphthenic acid industry is not that bright. It is expected that, in the future, naphthenic acid may be gradually replaced by 2-Ethylhexanoic acid in most areas. However, the demand for this market is relatively stable. At the present stage, this product will not be replaced.

In the future, the production of raw materials may continue to decrease. In the petroleum refining process, naphthenic acid is harmful byproducts. Therefore, fewer and fewer oil companies willing to produce this raw material. The price of naphthenic acid was rose year by year. In the future, we expect that prices will continue to rise.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Paint aMerichem

Umicore

Midas

Fulltime

Sea Chemical

Changfeng

Ming Ring

Zhangming

Rare-Earth

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Refined Naphthenic Acid

High-purity Naphthenic Acid

By Application, the market can be split into

Paint and Ink Driers

Wood Preservatives

Fuel and Lubricant Additives

Rubber Additives

Others

