Global Neonatal Intensive Care Unit Market 2019 – Latest Trends, Regional Outlook & Forecast by Types And Manufacturers

The Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices market report focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like company profiles, product type, application and regions, production capacity, ex-factory price, gross margin, revenue, market share. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. From a global perspective, It also represents overall Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Global Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices Market: Overview

Neonatal respiratory care involves monitoring and treating newborn babies for breathing disorders. Newborn babies who need intensive care are often admitted to the NICU. The NICU has a range of equipment to take care of the babies and respiratory devices play a vital role in treating respiratory disorders. However, demand for neonatal intensive care respiratory devices is anticipated to decline during the forecast period owing to high cost and technical errors in NICU devices.

The global neonatal intensive care respiratory devices market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on device type, end-user, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles along with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global neonatal intensive care respiratory devices market.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles the major players in the market in terms of various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major companies profiled in the report are Getinge AB, Vyaire Medical, Inc. (BD), GE Healthcare, Teleflex Incorporated, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Medtronic plc, Mercury Medical, Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, and Trudell Medical International.

The global neonatal intensive care respiratory devices market has been segmented as follows:

Global Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices Market, by Device Type

Nebulizers

Inhalers

Ventilators

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Devices

Apnea Monitors

Others

Global Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices Market, by End-user

NICU Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Nursing Homes

Others

Global Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices Market, by Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

Europe

– Germany

– U.K.

– France

– Spain

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

– China

– Japan

– Australia & New Zealand

– India

– Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

– South Africa

– GCC Countries

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

