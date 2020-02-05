GLOBAL ROBO-TAXI MARKET ANALYSIS 2019 – DYNAMICS, TRENDS, REVENUE, REGIONAL SEGMENTED, OUTLOOK & FORECAST TILL 2025

Global Robo-Taxi Industry

A Robo-Taxi, also known as a Robo-Cab, a self-driving taxi or a driverless taxi is an autonomous car (SAE Level 4 or 5) operated for an e-hailing (on-demand mobility) service. The fact of eliminating the need for a human chauffeur, which represents a significant part of the operating costs of that type of services, could make it a very affordable solution for the customers and accelerate the spreading of Transportation-as-a-Service (TaaS) solutions as opposed to individual car ownership. However, it raises the issue of job destruction.

In 2018, the global Robo-Taxi market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Robo-Taxi status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Robo-Taxi development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Tesla

Daimler

BMW

Groupe PSA

Ford

General Motors

Nissan

Volkswagen Group

Toyota Motor

FCA

Volvo

Hyundai

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

L4 Robo-Taxi

L5 Robo-Taxi

Market segment by Application, split into

Passenger

Freight

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Robo-Taxi status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Robo-Taxi development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.http://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/global-robotaxi-market-analysis-2019-dynamics-trends-revenue-regional-segmented-outlook-forecast-till-2025_371369.html

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Tesla

12.1.1 Tesla Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Robo-Taxi Introduction

12.1.4 Tesla Revenue in Robo-Taxi Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Tesla Recent Development

12.2 Daimler

12.2.1 Daimler Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Robo-Taxi Introduction

12.2.4 Daimler Revenue in Robo-Taxi Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Daimler Recent Development

12.3 BMW

12.3.1 BMW Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Robo-Taxi Introduction

12.3.4 BMW Revenue in Robo-Taxi Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 BMW Recent Development

12.4 Groupe PSA

12.4.1 Groupe PSA Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Robo-Taxi Introduction

12.4.4 Groupe PSA Revenue in Robo-Taxi Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Groupe PSA Recent Development

12.5 Ford

12.5.1 Ford Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Robo-Taxi Introduction

12.5.4 Ford Revenue in Robo-Taxi Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Ford Recent Development

12.6 General Motors

12.6.1 General Motors Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Robo-Taxi Introduction

12.6.4 General Motors Revenue in Robo-Taxi Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 General Motors Recent Development

12.7 Nissan

12.7.1 Nissan Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Robo-Taxi Introduction

12.7.4 Nissan Revenue in Robo-Taxi Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Nissan Recent Development

12.8 Volkswagen Group

12.8.1 Volkswagen Group Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Robo-Taxi Introduction

12.8.4 Volkswagen Group Revenue in Robo-Taxi Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Volkswagen Group Recent Development

12.9 Toyota Motor

12.9.1 Toyota Motor Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Robo-Taxi Introduction

12.9.4 Toyota Motor Revenue in Robo-Taxi Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Toyota Motor Recent Development

12.10 FCA

12.10.1 FCA Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Robo-Taxi Introduction

12.10.4 FCA Revenue in Robo-Taxi Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 FCA Recent Development

12.11 Volvo

12.12 Hyundai

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

Continued….

