Global Veterinary Treadmills Market Analysis By Top Key Vendors – Alvo, Surgicalory, Physio-Tech, Dogpools, Kraft Brothers, InTown Veterinary

Veterinary treadmills are used in the physical therapy and rehabilitation of animals to encourage the patients to redevelop gait and body position while walking. Treadmills have been historically used in human training as well as rehabilitation and are currently gaining popularity in the equine veterinary world. Conventional treadmills, in veterinary rehabilitation and sports medicine, are basically used to improve gait characteristics and promote weight bearing after a surgery or an injury. Treadmills challenge balance, sense of position and coordination, thereby helping to normalize the hip and knee range of motion. If a patient sustains an injury to either the hip or knees or undergoes a surgery to either joint, exercising the patient in a supervised and safe environment on a conventional treadmill is effective and tolerated.

Underwater treadmills allow for resistance training and buoyancy while walking on treadmills submerged in 80 degree water. An underwater treadmill comprises a treadmill, water tank and filtration units. Veterinary treadmills are used for post-operative strengthening, reconditioning and endurance. Veterinary treadmills are also used in weight loss, osteoarthritis management and neurological disabilities. Combining the properties of water and exercise-controlled environment offers various benefits. For example, warm water helps in circulation and keeps the muscles warm during exercise, while buoyancy helps support the weight of the animal.

Rise in the number of diseases, increased spending on animals and increasing disposable incomes drive the Veterinary treadmills market. Significant increase in pet ownership and increase in pet insurance in developed and developing countries also boost the growth of veterinary treadmills market. Public awareness of canine and equine rehabilitation propel the growth of veterinary treadmills market. On the other hand, the lack of awareness and veterinary professionals in middle and low income economies hinder the growth of the veterinary treadmills market.

The global veterinary treadmills market is segmented on basis of product type, end users and geography.

Veterinary treadmills market Segmentation by Product Type Conventional Treadmill Underwater Treadmill

Veterinary treadmills market Segmentation by End Users Veterinary Hospitals Veterinary clinics Home care Settings

Veterinary treadmills market Segmentation by Geography North America Latin America Europe Asia-Pacific Excluding China China Middle East & Africa



On the basis of product type, the convention treadmills segment in Veterinary treadmills market holds a large share, owing to the increasing use of these treadmills to help animals lose weight and for rehabilitation purposes. Under water treadmills in Veterinary treadmills market are anticipated to grow over the forecast period, owing to the increased benefits they offer over conventional Veterinary treadmills for rehabilitation. The hospitals segment in Veterinary treadmills market accounts for the largest revenue share in the veterinary treadmills market, owing to the increasing number of surgeries and post-operative therapies. Home care setting segment in Veterinary treadmills market is expected to register growth during the forecast period, owing to the increasing awareness among pet owners regarding rehabilitation and post-operative therapies.

The North America market for veterinary treadmills holds the largest revenue share, owing to the presence of major key players, increased spending on pets, increasing research and development activities and introduction of new and innovative products. Europe Veterinary treadmills market accounts for the second large revenue share in the global veterinary treadmills market, owing to the increasing concerns for pets and rise in disposable income. Asia Pacific Veterinary treadmills market is expected to witness rapid growth, owing to the increasing awareness and increased number of veterinary physicians. China Veterinary treadmills market is expected to register significant growth, owing to the increased number of pet and livestock animals. Latin America and Middle East & Africa Veterinary treadmills market is projected to exhibit slow growth, owing to a lack of awareness among the population and less developed healthcare facilities.

Examples of some of the key players present in the global veterinary treadmills market are Alvo, Surgicalory. P.I., Physio-Tech GmbH, Dogpools Inc., Kraft Brothers Inc., InTown Veterinary Group, Technik Technology Ltd, Hydro Physio, Tudor Treadmills Limited and Hudson Aquatic Systems LLC among others.

