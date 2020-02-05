GLOBAL VOICE OVER INTERNET PROTOCOL (VOIP) SERVICES MARKET ANALYSIS 2019 – DYNAMICS, TRENDS, REVENUE, REGIONAL SEGMENTED, OUTLOOK & FORECAST TILL 2025

Global Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services Industry

New Study On “2019-2025 Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) is considered as the most efficient way to communicate across the globe. With the internet as a signal, it uses digital signal propagation.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in shipments of LTE-enabled computing devices. The deployment of LTE networks is increasing in developed and developing economies, and the unit shipment of LTE-enabled computing devices across different regions is increasing rapidly. The shipment of LTE devices doubled between 2014 and 2015, rising to around 900 million units from around 450 million units. China accounted for the highest growth rate, and the LTE-enabled device shipments in the country tripled from 90 million units in 2014 to approximately 300 million units in 2016. It is expected that LTE-enabled devices will account for around 50% of all the smartphone shipments, and this percentage will increase to over 72% of the market by 2020.

Try Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4038281-global-voice-over-internet-protocol-voip-services-market

This report focuses on the global Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

AT&T

Ericsson

Nokia

SK Telecom

T-Mobile

Bell Canada

Bharti Airtel

Bouygues Telecom

Celcom Axiata

Cisco

DNA

DTAC

Huawei

Kcell

KT

KPN

LG Uplus

Mavenir Systems

Mobile TeleSystems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

International VoIP Call

Domestic VoIP Call

Market segment by Application, split into

Individual

Commercial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.http://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/global-voice-over-internet-protocol-voip-services-market-analysis-2019-dynamics-trends-revenue-regional-segmented-outlook-forecast-till-2025_371390.html

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4038281-global-voice-over-internet-protocol-voip-services-market

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 AT&T

12.1.1 AT&T Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services Introduction

12.1.4 AT&T Revenue in Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 AT&T Recent Development

12.2 Ericsson

12.2.1 Ericsson Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services Introduction

12.2.4 Ericsson Revenue in Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Ericsson Recent Development

12.3 Nokia

12.3.1 Nokia Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services Introduction

12.3.4 Nokia Revenue in Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Nokia Recent Development

12.4 SK Telecom

12.4.1 SK Telecom Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services Introduction

12.4.4 SK Telecom Revenue in Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 SK Telecom Recent Development

12.5 T-Mobile

12.5.1 T-Mobile Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services Introduction

12.5.4 T-Mobile Revenue in Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 T-Mobile Recent Development

12.6 Bell Canada

12.6.1 Bell Canada Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services Introduction

12.6.4 Bell Canada Revenue in Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Bell Canada Recent Development

12.7 Bharti Airtel

12.7.1 Bharti Airtel Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services Introduction

12.7.4 Bharti Airtel Revenue in Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Bharti Airtel Recent Development

12.8 Bouygues Telecom

12.8.1 Bouygues Telecom Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services Introduction

12.8.4 Bouygues Telecom Revenue in Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Bouygues Telecom Recent Development

12.9 Celcom Axiata

12.9.1 Celcom Axiata Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services Introduction

12.9.4 Celcom Axiata Revenue in Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Celcom Axiata Recent Development

12.10 Cisco

12.10.1 Cisco Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services Introduction

12.10.4 Cisco Revenue in Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Cisco Recent Development

12.11 DNA

12.12 DTAC

12.13 Huawei

12.14 Kcell

12.15 KT

12.16 KPN

12.17 LG Uplus

12.18 Mavenir Systems

12.19 Mobile TeleSystems

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

Continued….

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

Also Read:

Global Voice Recognition for Smartphones Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025



About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4038281-global-voice-over-internet-protocol-voip-services-market