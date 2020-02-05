Green and Bio Solvents Market Focusing on Trends and Innovations during the Period Until 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Green and Bio Solvents Market Size Will Increase To 9930 Million US$ By 2025, At A CAGR Of 7.7% Between The Forecast Period 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.



Green and Bio Solvents Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Green and Bio Solvents industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics , Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Green and Bio Solvents market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.

This report researches the worldwide Green and Bio Solvents market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

Get Free PDF For More Technical Insights @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1915360

This study categorizes the global Green and Bio Solvents breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Green & bio-based solvents are characterized by low toxicity, low miscibility, higher boiling point, less odor, and easy recycling process. Thus, green & bio-based solvents are eco-friendly. These properties or inherent advantages makes them suitable for usage in various applications.

Industrial solvents are used as component ingredients in formulated products or as processing aids in manufacturing. Demand will grow modestly but the mix of solvents will continue to change dramatically under environmental and regulatory pressure designed to reduce emissions of ODS (Ozone Depleting Substances), VOCs (Volatile Organic Compounds) and HAPs (Hazardous Air Pollutants). Environmentally friendly green solvents and conventional solvents that are regulation exempt to replace conventional hydrocarbon and chlorinated solvents.

North America is the biggest producer and consumer of bio solvents, the production accounted for 33.78% of global production in 2015, followed by Europe, accounted for 26.62%. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period. The region is expected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 10.3% from 2015 to 2021. Growth of major end-use industries particularly in China and India is expected to drive the regional market.

The raw materials of bio solvents are mainly corn and vegetable oils. The bio solvents market offers immense opportunities countries such as USA, India, and China, as these regions have high petroleum prices and a large number of diesel and gasoline fueled vehicles.

On the basis of application, bio solvents market is segmented as paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, and printing inks among other niche applications such as pharmaceuticals and cosmetics. Increasing construction spending in emerging markets such as Brazil, China, India and Mexico on account of rapid industrialization and urbanization rates is expected to remain a key driving factor for this segment. The shift in trends towards using eco-friendly paints coupled with growing construction industry is expected to drive bio solvents demand.

Global bio solvents market is concentrated with top five companies accounting for more than 50% of the market share in 2015. Major companies operating in the global market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, Bioamber Inc, Huntsman Corporation, E.I. Dupont De Nemours & Co, The DOW Chemical Company, Vertec Biosolvents Inc, Florida Chemicals Company Inc, Cargill Inc, Galactic, LyondellBasell and Solvay.

Global Green and Bio Solvents market size will increase to 9930 Million US$ by 2025, from 5480 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Green and Bio Solvents.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Green and Bio Solvents capacity, production, value, price and market share of Green and Bio Solvents in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

BASF SE

Bioamber Inc

Huntsman Corporation

E.I. Dupont De Nemours & Co.

The DOW Chemical Company

Vertec Biosolvents Inc

Florida Chemicals Company Inc

Cargill Inc

Galactic

LyondellBasell

Gevo

Pinova Holding INC

Myriant

Solvay

Green and Bio Solvents Breakdown Data by Type

Bioalcohols

Bio-Glycols&Diols

Lactate Esters

D-Limonene

Methyl Soyate

Green and Bio Solvents Breakdown Data by Application

Industrial & Domestic Cleaners

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Green and Bio Solvents Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Green and Bio Solvents Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Place an Enquiry to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1915360

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Green and Bio Solvents capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Green and Bio Solvents manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow us on Blogger @ http://summaryofmarketresearchreports.blogspot.in/