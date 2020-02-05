Hair Loss & Growth Treatments and Products Market 2019 Regional Analysis, Industry Growth, Size, Share, Drivers, Profits and Forecast 2024

Hair loss&growth treatments and products are the products which are the way to treat hair loss and promote hair growth (including hair loss and growth devices, shampoos and conditioners, medicine product like vitamins and supplements). The hair loss & growth treatments and products industry concentration is low; there are more than 1000 brand in the world, and high-end products mainly from America, European and Japan. Each company has its own market channel: pharmacy, cosmetics stores (like Watson); supermarket; direct to consumers etc. All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. But the quality of the product is always a problem.

The hair loss & growth treatments and products are divided into hair loss and growth devices, shampoos and conditioners, medicine product etc. The production of hair loss and growth devices will reach about 586868 Units in 2016 from 393923 Units in 2011 at an average growth rate of more than 7.00%. HairMax, Capillus and Freedom are the key suppliers in the global hair loss and growth devices. Top three companies took up about 75.54% in 2015. HairMax is the leading manufacturer in hair loss and growth devices industry.

The sales of hair loss & growth treatments and products will reach about 127811 K Units in 2016 from 97880 K Units in 2011 at an average growth rate of more than 5.00%. The concentration of hair loss & growth treatments and products industry is low. Procter & Gamble, L’Oreal, Unilever, Taisho, Shiseido are the key suppliers in the global hair loss & growth treatments and products. Top five companies sales took up about 19.18% of the global market in 2015.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of hair loss & growth products will increase.

According to this study, over the next five years the Hair Loss & Growth Treatments and Products market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Hair Loss & Growth Treatments and Products business, shared in Chapter 3. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Hair Loss & Growth Treatments and Products market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Hair Loss & Growth Treatments and Products value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Hair Loss and Growth Devices

Shampoos and Conditioners

Medicine Product

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Men

Women

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

L’Oreal

Unilever

Taisho

Henkel

Merck

Shiseido

Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.

Rohto

Lifes2Good

Gerolymatos International

Toppik

Nanogen

Oxford BioLabs Ltd.

Ultrax Labs

Avalon Natural Products

Bayer

Pharma Medico

Kirkland Signature

Phyto Ales Group

Amplixin

Kerafiber

Phyto

Keranique

DS Healthcare Group

Kaminomoto

Softto

Bawang

Zhang Guang 101

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Hair Loss & Growth Treatments and Products consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Hair Loss & Growth Treatments and Products market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Hair Loss & Growth Treatments and Products manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Hair Loss & Growth Treatments and Products with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Hair Loss & Growth Treatments and Products submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.