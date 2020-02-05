Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market: Focus on Reducing Healthcare Costs Drives Global Market

The constantly growing and evolving medical needs have been the driving force behind the evolution of healthcare mobility solutions. The aim of these solutions is to reduce the healthcare costs and to provide the patients an optimum solution in the least possible time. The simplicity of this objectivity has been successfully achieved by the development of healthcare mobility solutions’ products and services such as mobile devices, enterprise mobility platforms, and mobile applications. The growing demand for medical attention and increasing usage of smartphones and other personal digital assistants have made the deployment of this technology possible. It has bridged the gap between patients and caregivers by facilitating help through technology.

With this strong background, the global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market touched a valuation of US$20.13 bn in 2014. Given the high-impact drivers, this market is expected to see opportunities worth US$148.66 bn by 2023, as the market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 25.50% from 2015 to 2023.

North America held the leading share in the overall healthcare mobility solutions market, accounting for 53.0% of the total market revenue in 2014. The mHealth application is driving the flourishing healthcare mobility solutions market in North America as more and more patients are opting for home healthcare services.

Furthermore, the increasing efforts to save on healthcare costs is also expected to propel the mHealth applications market, which will, in turn, result in the growth of healthcare mobility solutions across North America. Government initiatives along with efforts taken by private establishments across the U.S. and Canada to adopt convenient and cost-effective solutions is also likely to propel this market.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is expected to surge at an unprecedented CAGR of 25.8% between 2015 and 2023. The growing government initiatives to increasing the adoption rate of e-Health solutions and mHealth across countries such as India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and China are expected to drive this regional market. The growing awareness about mobile health options, clinical mobility, and convenience of home monitoring are expected to augment the Asia Pacific healthcare mobility solutions market.

Amongst the various types of applications offered by healthcare mobility solutions such as enterprise solutions and mHealth applications, the latter is expected to exhibit the fastest growing CAGR of 25.2% between 2015 and 2023. The spiraling usage of smartphones, tablets, and PDAs is expected to propel this application segment in the near future. Supplementing this growth will the rise of the mobile devices segment due to their affordability, accessibility, and convenience. The improving features of mobile applications and the streamlining of information feed and its assessment will work in favor of both these segments to help the overall market prosper in the coming years.

The key players rendering the competitive landscape of the global healthcare mobility solutions market fragmented are Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, SAP SE, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., and AT&T, Inc. The majority of the companies in this market are trying to explore the opportunities in the emerging economies of Brazil, Chile, and India to increase their geographical foothold.