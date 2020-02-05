Hearing Aids Market : Business Opportunities In Global Industry Growth 2018-2026

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Audiological Devices Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.

Global Audiological Devices Market: Overview

This report analyzes the global audiological devices market in terms of its current and future scenario. Hearing impairment or hearing loss occurs when there is an issue with one or more parts of the ear – the part of the brain that is responsible for controlling the hearing or the nerves in the ears – thereby reducing the ability of hearing. ‘Impairment’ means something is not functioning appropriately or correctly, as it should. In hearing loss, the person may be able to hear some sounds or nothing at all. The cause of hearing loss can include age and exposure to loud noise, which are considered to be the two most common causes. According to WHO, hearing loss may result from complications at birth, genetic causes, chronic ear infections, certain infectious diseases, the use of particular drugs, exposure to excessive noise, and ageing. Around 60% of childhood hearing impairment is because of preventable causes. Around, 1.1 billion young people (ages between 12–35 years) are considered to be at risk of hearing loss due to exposure to noise in recreational settings. Audiological devices comprise instruments used for the diagnosis and treatment of hearing impairment.

This report on the global audiological devices market comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides information about different segments of the market. The report also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to its segments based on product, disease type, end-user, and geography. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market has been provided in the market overview section. Moreover, the section comprises the company profiles with a business overview to project the competitive landscape of the market. It also provides market attractiveness analysis in terms of geography, and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario prevailing in the audiological devices market.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report profiles major players operating in the global audiological devices market in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, and business strategies. Major companies profiled in this report are William Demant Holding A/S, GN Store Nord A/S, Sonova, WIDEX A/S, Sivantos Pte. Ltd., Medtronic, Starkey, Audina Hearing Instruments, Inc., AUDITDATA, and Nurotron Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

The global audiological devices market has been segmented as mentioned below:

Audiological Devices Market, by Product

Hearing aids

Behind-the-Ear (BTE) aids

Receiver-in-the-Ear (RITE) aids

In-the-Ear (ITE) aids

Canal hearing aids Canal hearing aids (CHA)

Cochlear implants

Bone anchored hearing aids

Diagnostic devices

Audiometers

Otoscopes

Tympanometers

Audiological Devices Market, by Disease Type

Otosclerosis

Meniere’s Disease

Acoustic Tumors

Otitis Media

Others

Audiological Devices Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Clinics

Audiological Devices Market, by Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

Europe

– Germany

– U.K.

– France

– Italy

– Russia

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Australia & New Zealand

– Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

– GCC Countries

– South Africa

– Israel

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

