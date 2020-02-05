Hearing Aids Market : Business Opportunities In Global Industry Growth 2018-2026
The Audiological Devices market report [8 Year Forecast 2018-2026] focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like company profiles, product type, application and regions, production capacity, ex-factory price, gross margin, revenue, market share and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Audiological Devices market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall Audiological Devices industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.
Global Audiological Devices Market: Overview
This report analyzes the global audiological devices market in terms of its current and future scenario. Hearing impairment or hearing loss occurs when there is an issue with one or more parts of the ear – the part of the brain that is responsible for controlling the hearing or the nerves in the ears – thereby reducing the ability of hearing. ‘Impairment’ means something is not functioning appropriately or correctly, as it should. In hearing loss, the person may be able to hear some sounds or nothing at all. The cause of hearing loss can include age and exposure to loud noise, which are considered to be the two most common causes. According to WHO, hearing loss may result from complications at birth, genetic causes, chronic ear infections, certain infectious diseases, the use of particular drugs, exposure to excessive noise, and ageing. Around 60% of childhood hearing impairment is because of preventable causes. Around, 1.1 billion young people (ages between 12–35 years) are considered to be at risk of hearing loss due to exposure to noise in recreational settings. Audiological devices comprise instruments used for the diagnosis and treatment of hearing impairment.
This report on the global audiological devices market comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides information about different segments of the market. The report also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to its segments based on product, disease type, end-user, and geography. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market has been provided in the market overview section. Moreover, the section comprises the company profiles with a business overview to project the competitive landscape of the market. It also provides market attractiveness analysis in terms of geography, and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario prevailing in the audiological devices market.
Companies Mentioned in Report
The report profiles major players operating in the global audiological devices market in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, and business strategies. Major companies profiled in this report are William Demant Holding A/S, GN Store Nord A/S, Sonova, WIDEX A/S, Sivantos Pte. Ltd., Medtronic, Starkey, Audina Hearing Instruments, Inc., AUDITDATA, and Nurotron Biotechnology Co. Ltd.
The global audiological devices market has been segmented as mentioned below:
Audiological Devices Market, by Product
Hearing aids
Behind-the-Ear (BTE) aids
Receiver-in-the-Ear (RITE) aids
In-the-Ear (ITE) aids
Canal hearing aids Canal hearing aids (CHA)
Cochlear implants
Bone anchored hearing aids
Diagnostic devices
Audiometers
Otoscopes
Tympanometers
Audiological Devices Market, by Disease Type
Otosclerosis
Meniere’s Disease
Acoustic Tumors
Otitis Media
Others
Audiological Devices Market, by End-user
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgery Centers
Clinics
Audiological Devices Market, by Region
North America
– U.S.
– Canada
Europe
– Germany
– U.K.
– France
– Italy
– Russia
– Spain
– Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
– China
– India
– Japan
– Australia & New Zealand
– Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
– Brazil
– Mexico
– Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
– GCC Countries
– South Africa
– Israel
– Rest of Middle East & Africa
