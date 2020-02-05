In-Dash Navigation System Market Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Geographic Segmentation & Competitive Landscape Report to 2023
The in-dash navigation system is an embedded device offered by automotive OEMs in most of their vehicle models. This system mainly consists of the display unit, antenna module, control module, and wiring harness. It employs the use of a global positioning system (GPS) to provide accurate location and step-by-step directions.
Factors such as reduced fuel consumption in vehicles and increase in disposable income of people supplement the global in-dash navigation system market. However, high system cost and lack of supporting infrastructure in developing countries hamper this stated growth. Furthermore, increase in demand for passenger vehicles and emerging trend of connected car devices are expected to present numerous opportunities for market expansion.
The global in-dash navigation system market is segmented based on technology, component, applications, and region. 2D maps and 3D maps are the technologies covered in this report. The components included in this report are display unit, control module, antenna module, and wiring harness. Based on application, the market is divided into passenger cars, LCVs, and HCVs. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Key players operating in the market are Continental AG, Garmin Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Delphi Automotive PLC, Denso Corporation, Tomtom NV, Harman International, Alpine Electronics, Inc., Pioneer Corporation, and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.
