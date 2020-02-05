Indoor Humidifier Market – Driven by Commercial Spaces Focus on Maintaining Air Quality

Humidifiers are the equipment or a system that adds moisture and increases humidity in the air so as to retain humidity at desired levels. Humidifiers are generally used in data centers, cold stores and agriculture production units, and other areas where environment (humidity) critical products are processes and packaged. Additionally, these are used for comfort and health reasons in commercial and healthcare sectors.

market for humidifiers in North America was valued at USD 212.4 million in 2013 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2014 to 2020, to reach USD 300.4 million in 2020.The North America indoor humidifier market is primarily driven by increasing adoption of humidification solutions in hospitals, datacenters, retail and cold stores, and educational institutes. Additionally, the increasing awareness and stringent and promulgation of indoor air quality standards is fueling the growth of the market. Conversely, the high operational cost of humidifiers, owing to frequent maintenance requirement is hindering the growth of the market. However, with the development of energy efficient humidification solutions, it is expected that impact of this constraint will minimize over the forecast period.

Evaporative humidifiers held the largest market share, accounting for 34.2% of the North America humidifier market revenue in 2013. This dominance is attributed to the wide application of evaporative humidifiers across IT and automotive sectors.. Further, the wide adoption of vaporizers in healthcare industry is expected to augment the market growth, with vaporizers forecast to record a CAGR of 5.7% over the next 6 years.

Educational institutes dominated the commercial application segment of North America indoor humidifier market in 2013. This dominance is attributed to the rising awareness of sound indoor ambience to avoid absentees in schools, colleges and universities.

Moreover, the adoption of indoor humidifiers in research and development centers and clean rooms to avoid any variation due to change in indoor air quality is further adding to the growth of humidifiers. However, the market for indoor humidifiers is expected to witness tremendous growth in the media and entertainment industry with a CAGR of 9.3% from 2014 to 2020.

