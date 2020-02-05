Latex Powder Market Economic Growth, Dynamics, SWOT Analysis, Benchmarking and Forecast Till 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “At A CAGR Of 1.2%, Global Latex Powder Market Size Will Increase To 1590 Million US$ By 2025 – Wacker, Akzo Nobelm DCCm SANWEI” to its huge collection of research reports.



Latex Powder Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Latex Powder industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics , Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Latex Powder market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.

Latex Powder or Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) is a free-flowing organic polymer powder, produced through the spray drying of a wide range of monomers such as vinyl acetate, vinyl acetate, ethylene, acrylate, and styrene butadiene.

Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) are used mainly in diverse construction chemical applications such as external thermal insulation composite systems, construction and tile adhesives, screed, self-leveling flooring compounds, plasters, repair mortars, grouts, and cementitious sealing slurries.

Demand for re-dispersible polymer is continuously increasing due to its benefits in the construction industry such as better water retention and workability, strong strength development of the mortar, higher flexural strength and flexibility, and strong impact and abrasion resistance.

Under the background of slower economy growth rate, companies face the higher risks of profit decline. Europe’s economies in a state of slow growth, Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) market has a certain potential in Europe, among them Europe’s demand is relatively stable.

Europe market is already saturated. These few years, Europe’s Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) production is more than its domestic demand; therefore, Europe would export Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) to abroad countries. We tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

In future, the Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) industry in Europe will be turn concentrated; Europe Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) consuming market will still has a certain amount of growth. In Europe, Eastern Europe and the Russian market will be the next area of competition.

In recent few years, Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) gross margins continue to decline. Global competition is likely to turn to the relationship of competition and cooperation. We believe that this industry will move towards centralization. For developing countries, the Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) industry still has great potential.

In Asia, Southeast Asia, India and Central Asia will have a more substantial growth. Chinese market will maintain rapid growth. Wacker and Akzo Nobel are world leaders. Wacker and Akzo Nobel’s bases are located in the world’s major consumer areas.

Global Latex Powder market size will increase to 1590 Million US$ by 2025, from 1450 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 1.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Latex Powder.

This report researches the worldwide Latex Powder market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Latex Powder breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Wacker

Akzo Nobel

DCC

SANWEI

BASF

Shandong Xindadi

Xinjiang Huitong

Dow

VINAVIL

Hexion

Ashland

Wanwei

Acquos

Organik

Fenghua

Shaanxi Xutai

Puyang Yintai

Gemez Chemical

Guangzhou Yuanye

Zhaojia

Sailun Building

Henan Tiansheng Chem

Xinjiang Su Nok

Mizuda Bioscience

Shandong Micron

Latex Powder Breakdown Data by Type

VAE Type

VAE-Veo Va Type

Others

Latex Powder Breakdown Data by Application

Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS)

Construction and Tile Adhesives

Putty Powder

Dry-mix Mortars

Self-leveling Flooring Compounds

Caulks

Other Applications

Latex Powder Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Latex Powder Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Latex Powder capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Latex Powder manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

