Leukotriene Inhibitors Market Size, Share & Trend | Industry Analysis Report, 2025

Allergy is a harmful immune response by the body to substances such as pollens, specific food, and dust, which are responsible for hypersensitivity. Food allergy, inhaled allergy, and drug allergy are the common types of allergies. Leukotriene inhibitors, also called leukotriene modifiers, are drugs given to treat allergic rhinitis or allergies. These are also prescribed to prevent asthma. Leukotriene inhibitors block or inhibit the action of leukotrienes. Leukotrienes are inflammatory chemicals secreted by various cells in the body such as mast cells, macrophages, eosinophils, and basophils. They are the most potent broncoconstrictors identified in humans. Leukotriene secretion causes airway edema, mucous secretion, smooth muscle contraction, altered cellular activity associated with the inflammatory process, and micro vascular permeability. Leukotrienes are usually secreted when the body comes in contact with an allergen or allergy inducing agents such as pollen and dust particles. These chemicals, when secreted, lead to tightening of airway muscles and excess fluid and mucus production. This makes it difficult to breathe.

Increase in prevalence of allergic diseases is the key factor driving the global leukotriene inhibitors market. In 2015, prevalence of allergic diseases across the globe stood at approximately 30%, which is about 1 billion people. According to a study published by the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) allergy was the most common chronic disease in Europe in 2016. According to “The Burden of Asthma 2013,” a report published by the Global Asthma Network, the prevalence of allergy in Western countries and other developed countries is higher than that in developing countries. Changing lifestyle pattern, genetic factors, and environmental changes amay increase the chances of getting allergic to various substances. Changing climatic conditions, increased level of pollution and carbon dioxide levels around the world has led to rise in prevalence of allergies. In 2012, 17.6 million adults and 6.6 million children were reported to suffer from allergic rhinitis.

The global leukotriene inhibitors market can be segmented based on drugs, distribution channels, and region. In terms of drugs, the global leukotriene inhibitors market can be divided into Montelukast (Singulair), Zafirlukast (Accolate), Zileuton (Zyflo), and Zileuton ER (Zyflo CR). The U.S. FDA has approved Montelukast (Singulair) for prophylaxis and chronic treatment of asthma in adults, and children above the age of one. Montelukast (Singulair) is also used in prevention of bronchoconstriction induced due to exercise. Similarly, Zafirlukast (Accolate), Zileuton (Zyflo), and Zileuton ER (Zyflo CR) are used in chronic treatment of asthma in adults, and children above five years and 12 years of age. Leukotriene inhibitors are used in the treatment of allergic rhinitis. Allergic rhinitis, the most common type of inhaled allergy, affects about 10% to 30% of the global population. About 7.8% of people who are 18 years and above in the U.S. suffer from allergic rhinitis. Based on distribution channel, the global leukotriene inhibitors market can be divided into hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and drug stores.

In terms of geography, the global leukotriene inhibitors market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Advancement in drug discovery and research technology is anticipated to boost the global leukotriene market during the forecast period. Various government initiatives and funding are also likely to augment the global leukotriene inhibitors market.

Key players operating in the global leukotriene inhibitors market include Stallergenes Greer, Circassia, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Merck Sharp & Dohme (a Merck & Co., Inc. company)

