Market Overview : Metal Powder Market – Applicability in Additive Manufacturing to Create Lucrative Growth Opportunities, Particularly in East Asian Market

The competitive scenario of the global Metal Powder market is comprehensively discussed in the report, taking into account different geographical regions, with a view to help market players to establish groundbreaking strategies for managing their sustenance in the industry. In terms of market attractiveness, the analysts have predicted the prevalence of the rising segments in the Metal Powder market while considering their different growth factors.

Get Free PDF for more Professional and Technical insights @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2359126

Research conveys an in-depth analysis of the global metal powder market, in its report titled, ‘Metal Powder: Global Industry Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2028’. The preliminary objective of this report is to deliver detailed analysis and insights pertaining to the global metal powder market. To evaluate the market value of metal powder, we have considered FY 2017 as the base year, and market values have been assessed by keeping in mind the trends, driving factors, and key developments by primary market participants. The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for metal powder is derived for the period 2018 to 2028.

Metal powder is used with additive manufacturing to create complex objects such as aircraft engine parts, automotive components, and medical implants. The technique uses metal powders (such as iron powder, aluminium powder, and titanium powder) to make objects from 3D model data by the addition of thousands of minuscule layers, which combine to create the product. In this report, we have categorized the market into five different segments – material, process, application, end-use industry, and region.

Market Segmentation

This global metal powder market report consists of more than 20 sections that convey the market numbers in terms of volume in tons and value in US$ Mn at the regional and global levels. The global metal powder market report starts with an executive summary that highlights the trends being witnessed in the market from the demand side as well as supply side. The next section provides the global metal powder market introduction; including market definitions of the segments considered; market taxonomy by material, process, application, end-use industry, and region; and additional information crucial for the market.

In the succeeding section of the global metal powder market report, we have provided market viewpoints, including macroeconomic factors, forecast factors, Porter’s analysis, and value chain analysis, along with the regulatory Scenario. The following section of the Global metal powder market report includes the global industry analysis by volume and value, along with pricing analysis for North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The next section of the global metal powder market report comprises qualitative and quantitative analysis of the metal powder market by every segment of the market.

The metal powder market report lays emphasis on evaluating the market opportunities and getting a complete understanding of the metal powder market. The metal powder market report specifies on the regional analysis, market dynamics, and market structure and competition landscape of the metal powder market for the next ten years, i.e. 2018-2028.

Each section of the metal powder market report includes qualitative and quantitative assessment of the market on the basis of historical data or developments and facts, and key opinions collected from various end-use industry participants through primary interviews, annual reports, newsletters, press releases, etc. The report on the global metal powder market analysis includes some of the major players in the metal powder market, such as Sandvik AB, ATI Powder Metals, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., Rio Tinto Plc., GKN plc., Praxair Surface Technologies Inc., Höganäs AB, and Rolex Metal Powder Products Ltd., among others.

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2359126

Research Methodology

During the early analysis phase of this report, product mapping relating to the companies engaged in the metal powder market was carried out, which is essential for understanding the market scenario. Further, the application areas of different products were analyzed through primary and secondary research. The further stages of research comprised the counter validation of data collected by the top-down and bottom-up approach. To analyze the market trends and opportunities for metal powder manufacturers, the global metal powder market has been segmented on the basis of material, process, application, end-use industry, and region.

For the analysis of consumption, we have considered FY 2017 as the base year. Basic data was collected from manufacturers’ annual reports, newsletters, public reports published by government as well as private agencies, World Bank’s sources, OICA & IEA sources, Trade Map sources etc. Further, the collected data was counter validated through primary research techniques that involved manufacturers, distributors, end-user procurement agencies, and regional representatives. For the final analysis of market data, we considered demand-side as well as supply-side drivers and trends in various regional markets. We have forecasted the market data on the basis of key developments, regional trends, and production-consumption scenario of metal powder.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

90 State Street, Albany NY, United States – 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow me on : https://marketinfo247.wordpress.com/