Market Scope : Global Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

Nano-technology field has a potential to make significant impact on healthcare by delivering disease diagnosis, monitoring, implants, regenerative medicines and drug delivery, drug discovery for biomedicine. Since last few years, significant progress has been made in the field of nano-medicine (i.e. nano-technology), resulting in a number of products, including therapeutics and imaging agents, enabling more effective and less toxic therapeutic and diagnostic interventions.

Nanotechnology drug delivery is a growing field and is witnessing increasing acceptance in health care applications. Nanotechnology drug delivery is widely used in the health care industry in applications such as neurology, anti-infective, cardiovascular disorders, and others. One important and active application area of nanotechnology drug delivery systems is to transport drugs to the final location of therapeutic intervention within the body.

The key players covered in this study

AbbVie, Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Celgene Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis International AG

Perrigo Company plc

Pfizer, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Nanocrystals

Nanoparticles

Liposomes

Micelles

Nanotubes

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Neurology

Oncology

Cardiovascular/Physiology

Anti-inflammatory/Immunology

Anti-infective

Other Applications

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

