Market Size : Crypto-Currency and Cyber-Currency Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2018 to 2024

The research study offers an in-depth analysis on the global Crypto-Currency and Cyber-Currency market intended to help the existing players and other stakeholders in determining the primary factors that are likely to influence the growth of the overall market. In addition, the research study helps in understanding the key business strategies and policies that have been widely adopted by the players operating in the market in order to increase their market penetration in the coming years.

The 2018 study has 299 pages, 78 tables and figures. Worldwide markets are poised to achieve continuing growth as the advantages of digital currency move away from the drug dealers and the criminals to mainstream activities like supply chain management and IoT communications. Cyber currency is useful in marketing and branding.

The value of Bitcoin is very volatile. The number of payments that can be handled is low. So why does the cybercurrency hold attractions and have a high market cap? The reason is people can use it to move money around anomalously. This has value to some people. The cyber-currencies are expected to further evolve lowering the cost of bank settlements and giving people access to inexpensive worldwide payments systems.

Bitcoin does face scaling issues that will need to be resolved for its longer-term viability – specifically, transaction processing costs, speed, and energy requirements will need to be addressed.

Worldwide Crypto-Currency market at $1.9 billion market in 2017, is expected to reach $84 billion by 2024.

Companies Profiled

Market Leaders

Bitcoin

Ethereum

Ripple

Bitcoin Cash

Litecoin

EOS

Cardano

Stellar

NEO

Monero

IOTA

Dash

Tether

