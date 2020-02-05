Media Monitoring Tools Market – Expand Tremendously at the CAGR of 13.60%

The media monitoring tools market is observing a significant strengthening of its position across the world. With the significant rise of social media, worldwide, the dynamics of this market has begun to change frequently. This research report attempts to understand these changes and offer a comprehensive assessment of this market to readers by evaluating the trends, driving factors, restraining forces, and opportunities, as well as the impact of these factors on the overall demand for media monitoring tools between 2017 and 2022.

Largely, the global market for media monitoring tools is evaluated on four fronts: The component, end user, application, and the industry. Based on the component, the market is classified into software platform, professional services, consulting services, and managed services. Software platforms have occupied the most prominent share in this market and, augmenting at a CAGR of 13.40% between 2017 and 2022, this segment is likely to maintain its dominance over the next few years.

On the basis of end user, the market is categorized into large enterprise and small and medium enterprise. Large enterprises have been the leading contributor to this market and are expected to remain so in the near future. However, the demand for media monitoring tools and devices has increased among small and medium enterprises too, which is likely to lead to a bigger market share for this segment over the next few years.

Based on the application, the market is bifurcated into customer experience management, network security management, digital asset management, and sales and marketing management. As of now, Media monitoring tools are mostly utilized in network security management and digital asset management.

However, they are expected to find application in other segments too in the years to come. On the basis of the industry, the market is segmented into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), retail and consumer goods, IT and telecommunication, government, media and entertainment, and travel and hospitality industries. The IT and telecommunication industry leads this category and will continue this trend over the forthcoming years.

As per the estimations of this study, the worldwide market for media monitoring is expected to stand at a value of US$2.23 bn by 2017 end. Researchers at TMR project the market to expand tremendously at the CAGR of 13.60% over the period from 2017 to 2022, presenting an opportunity worth US$4.22 bn by the end of the forecast period.

“The exponential rise of several digital platforms, such as online newspapers and magazines, e-books, and, especially, social media, is the main factor behind this growth of the global media monitoring tools market,” says an analyst at TMR. With the rising number of young subscribers of various social media platform, particularly, Facebook, the demand for media monitoring tools will increase substantially in the years to come, reflecting greatly on this market.