Medium and High Power Motors Market – Expected to Develop at a CAGR of 7.3% Positive Outlook of Manufacturing Industries

Improving financial position is motivating market participants to invest in the medium and high power motors market. Due to rising electricity consumption countries across implementing stringent regulations and motivating use of energy efficient electric motors through incentive plans for replacement of less efficient electric motors. This is increasing the demand for energy efficient medium and high power electric motors.

medium and high power motors highlights current development and dynamics in the global market. The report includes key drivers and restraints that affecting the growth of the global as well as regional medium and high voltage electric motors markets. In addition, the report also provides detailed information about electric motors efficiency standards in major countries and their impact on the growth of this market. The report provides estimate and forecast for each category of medium and high power motors in the global as well as in regional markets. High lever analysis such as Porter' Five Forces, value chain analysis and competitive landscape identify degree of competition and challenges for stakeholders looking to expand in this market.

Porter’s Five Forces included in the report determines industry attractiveness and competitive intensity in the global medium and high voltage motors market. In addition, market attractiveness analysis included in the report highlights the key market segments in this market. We have segmented the global medium and high voltage motors market based on horse power, type, application and efficiency class.

Each of these segments provides market size and forecast for the period 2011- 2019 and highlights key influencing and challenging factors for that segment. Regional market analysis included in the report provides in-depth analysis for regional markets include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the Word.

The in-depth analysis is done exclusively to cover all current trends and future activities thoroughly and also highlights the key developments in the growth of this market through 2013 – 2019.