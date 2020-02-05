Metal Waste and Recycling Market Demand 2019: Rising Impressive Business Opportunities Analysis Forecast by 2024

Metal Scrap includes ferrous scrap and non- ferrous scrap. Iron and steel scrap, also referred to as ferrous scrap, comes from end of life products (old or obsolete scrap) as well as scrap generated from the manufacturing process (new, prime or prompt scrap). Obsolete ferrous scrap is recovered from automobiles, steel structures, household appliances, railroad tracks, ships, farm equipment and other sources.

Nonferrous metals, including aluminum, copper, lead, nickel, tin, zinc, and others, are among the few materials that do not degrade or lose their chemical or physical properties in the recycling process. As a result, nonferrous metals have the capacity to be recycled an infinite number of times.

Metals are among the first materials to be captured in the recycling process. They are a great recyclable because of their high value, metal density lends to efficiency in transport, and the properties of metals allow them to recycled again and again. The scrap metal recycling in the United States is to be a $26.83 billion industry in 2018, and metal recyclers in the U.S. handle about 120 million tons of recyclables each year. Some of these major recyclables are iron, steel, aluminum, copper, lead, and zinc.

Scrap metal is generated as a by-product of industrial manufacturing, construction and demolition, and the disposal of obsolete metal products. It is a continuous resource made from appliances, buildings, bridges, airplanes, old cars and more. Scrap metal is truly one of our our most precious resources because it will never be depleted, and it can be remelted and reshaped into new products countless times.The global Metal Recycling market is volume at 612619 K MT in 2017 and is expected to reach 688044 K MT by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.46% between 2017 and 2025.

According to this study, over the next five years the Metal Waste and Recycling market will register a 2.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 340600 million by 2024, from US$ 287600 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Metal Waste and Recycling business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Metal Waste and Recycling market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Metal Waste and Recycling value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Iron

Copper

Aluminum

Lead

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Building & Construction

Automotive

Equipment Manufacturing

Shipbuilding

Consumer Appliances

Battery

Packaging

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Metal Waste and Recycling consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Metal Waste and Recycling market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Metal Waste and Recycling manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Metal Waste and Recycling with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Metal Waste and Recycling submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.