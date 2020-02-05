Neurostimulation Devices Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth by 2026

Global Neurostimulation Devices Market: Overview

Neurostimulation includes implantable and non-implantable, programmable medical devices that apply electromagnetic energy to specific anatomical targets to induce neuromodulation of the corresponding neural circuit. Neurostimulation devices deliver electrical stimulation to specific parts of a patient’s brain, spinal cord, or peripheral nervous system to help treat conditions such as chronic pain, movement disorders, epilepsy, and Parkinson’s disease. Rise in prevalence of nervous system disorders is projected to fuel the growth of the global neurostimulation devices market. According to the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s are the common types of neurodegenerative diseases. Over 5 million people are affected by Alzheimer’s and more than 500,000 are affected by Parkinson’s in the U.S. Rise in prevalence of these diseases, increase in the geriatric population, focus on research & development, and strong pipeline products are anticipated to contribute to the growth of the global neurostimulation devices market.

Global Neurostimulation Devices Market: Key Trends

Recent advances in neurotechnologies & neuroimaging and increase in understanding of neurocircuitry are factors contributing to the rapid rise in the use of neurostimulation therapies to treat an increasingly wide range of neurologic and psychiatric disorders. This is expected to drive the global market. However, continuous progression of diseases, high cost of treatment, complexity of these diseases, lack of knowledge about the cost of the diseases, and low disposable income in certain regions are projected to hamper the growth of the market.

Global Neurostimulation Devices Market: Segmentation

The global neurostimulation devices market can be segmented based on device type, application, end-user, and region. In terms of device type, the market can be classified into deep brain stimulators, gastric electric stimulators, motor cortex stimulators, vagus nerve stimulators, spinal cord stimulators, and others. Deep brain stimulators segment will hold the largest segment in the device type. Deep brain stimulation includes the application such as Parkinson’s disease, essential tremor, dystonia, and obsessive-compulsive disorder. Presently, Medtronic is the only manufacturer of clinical and investigative deep brain stimulators systems. However, Boston Scientific and St. Jude Medical plan to release similar devices in the near future. Based on application, the global neurostimulation devices market can be categorized into pain management, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, depression, essential tremor, urinary & fecal incontinence, gastroparesis, and others. In terms of end-user, the market can be segmented into hospitals, rehabilitation centers, and medical clinics.

