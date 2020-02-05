Non Alcoholic Cocktails Market Influencing Factors, Development, Increasing Scope, Specification & Overview 2019-2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Non-Alcoholic Drinks Market by Manufacturer Share, Industry Overview, Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.



Non-Alcoholic Drinks Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025)

An alcohol-free or non-alcoholic drink is a version of an alcoholic drink made without alcohol, or with the alcohol removed or reduced to almost zero.

Health and wellness awareness is a trend which has significantly impacted the food and beverage industry in recent years.

Increasing consumption of takeaway products due to busy lifestyle coupled with rapid urbanization is expanding the market. Asia Pacific followed by Middle East & Africa are anticipated to register a significant growth over the forecast period owing to the presence of emerging economies, high disposable income, and various untapped markets.

The Asia-Pacific region is displaying the highest growth among all other regions, owing to the increased availability of packaged cola drink based products in the remote regions. The innovative marketing strategies being introduced by major vendors is also driving the market growth.

This report focuses on the global Non-Alcoholic Drinks status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Non-Alcoholic Drinks development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

PepsiCo

Coca-Cola

Nestle

Dr. Pepper Snapple

Kraft Heinz

Reeds

Appalachian Brewing

Jones Soda

Molson Coors Brewing

Attitude Drink

AG Barr

DyDo Drinco

Britvic

Danone

Livewire Energy

Pepper Snapple

Calcol

Danone

Kraft Foods

Suja Life

FreshBev

Pressed Juicery

Suntory Beverage & Food

Unilever

Asahi

Jacobs Douwe Egberts

Kirin

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Soft Drinks

Bottled Water

Tea & Coffee

Juice

Dairy Drinks

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Supermarkets and general merchandisers

Food Service & Drinking Places

Convenience Stores & Gas Stations

Vending Machine Operations

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Non-Alcoholic Drinks status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Non-Alcoholic Drinks development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

