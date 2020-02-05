Non Alcoholic Cocktails Market Influencing Factors, Development, Increasing Scope, Specification & Overview 2019-2025
An alcohol-free or non-alcoholic drink is a version of an alcoholic drink made without alcohol, or with the alcohol removed or reduced to almost zero.
Health and wellness awareness is a trend which has significantly impacted the food and beverage industry in recent years.
Increasing consumption of takeaway products due to busy lifestyle coupled with rapid urbanization is expanding the market. Asia Pacific followed by Middle East & Africa are anticipated to register a significant growth over the forecast period owing to the presence of emerging economies, high disposable income, and various untapped markets.
The Asia-Pacific region is displaying the highest growth among all other regions, owing to the increased availability of packaged cola drink based products in the remote regions. The innovative marketing strategies being introduced by major vendors is also driving the market growth.
The key players covered in this study
PepsiCo
Coca-Cola
Nestle
Dr. Pepper Snapple
Kraft Heinz
Reeds
Appalachian Brewing
Jones Soda
Molson Coors Brewing
Attitude Drink
AG Barr
DyDo Drinco
Britvic
Danone
Livewire Energy
Calcol
Kraft Foods
Suja Life
FreshBev
Pressed Juicery
Suntory Beverage & Food
Unilever
Asahi
Jacobs Douwe Egberts
Kirin
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Soft Drinks
Bottled Water
Tea & Coffee
Juice
Dairy Drinks
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Supermarkets and general merchandisers
Food Service & Drinking Places
Convenience Stores & Gas Stations
Vending Machine Operations
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Non-Alcoholic Drinks status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Non-Alcoholic Drinks development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
