Nylon 6 Filament Yarn Market Increase in Demand for High Quality Apparel at Lower Prices and Rapidly Changing Fashion Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Nylon materials are available primarily in three forms: fibers, thermoplastic resins, and yarns. Nylon yarns are known for their mechanical properties such as high tensile strength and low shrinkage at higher temperatures. They also have high elasticity. These properties are promoting their usage in knitted fabrics and apparel. Nylon 6 filament yarns have the ability to regain their shape after washing, as they possess excellent stability. These yarns are lighter and absorb less water.

Nylon 6 Filament Yarn Market: Segmentation

Based on application, the nylon 6 filament yarn market can be primarily segmented into sports apparel, fabrics, travel accessories, industrial apparel, adventure equipment, fishing nets, and others. The fabrics segment accounted for major share of the market in 2017 due to the rise in demand for fabrics among urban population and increase in disposable income of consumers. Nylon 6 filament yarn yields higher tensile strength and dimensional stability to fabrics vis-à-vis natural fabrics. Fishing nets is a lucrative segment of the nylon 6 filament yarn market. Fishing nets manufactured using nylon 6 filament yarn impart strength and durability. Thus, nylon 6 filament yarn is an ideal material for fishing nets.

Nylon 6 Filament Yarn Market: DROs

Increase in demand for high quality apparel at lower prices and rapidly changing fashion trends are driving the nylon 6 filament yarn market. Nylon 6 filament yarn is also increasingly used in military & defense applications. It is also employed in the manufacture of textiles accessories such as smart textiles or automotive textiles. These factors are also anticipated to boost the market. However, rise in number of substitutes such as polypropylene and para-aramid ceramic synthetic fibers is anticipated to restrain the market during the forecast period.

Nylon 6 Filament Yarn Market: Region-wise Outlook

Based on region, the nylon 6 filament yarn market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific held key share of the nylon 6 filament yarn market in 2017. The market in the region is estimated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Abundant availability of raw materials such as caprolactam, favorable manufacturing regulations, rise in government initiatives, and rapid growth in population are prominent factors anticipated to augment the demand for nylon 6 filament yarn in Asia Pacific. China and India are the key countries projected to constitute large share the nylon 6 filament yarn market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. After Asia Pacific, North America is likely to be a key region of the market between 2018 and 2026. Increase in demand for technical textiles and rise in manufacturing base are estimated to augment the nylon 6 filament yarn market in the region. The nylon 6 filament yarn market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is expected to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period.

Nylon 6 Filament Yarn Market: Key Players

Large number of companies operate in the global nylon 6 filament yarn market. Many regional and local traders, distributors, and importers supply nylon 6 filament yarn to end-users. Prominent companies operating in the nylon 6 filament yarn market include BASF SE, UBE INDUSTRIES, LTD., LANXESS, CELANESE CORPORATION, Radici Group, and Ensinger.