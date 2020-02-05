Offshore Patrol Vessels Market Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players, Emerging Growth Factors of Key Players by 2024

Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPV), they may be operated by a nation’s navy, coast guard, police force or customs and may be intended for marine or estuarine or river environments. They are commonly found engaged in various border protection roles, including anti-smuggling, anti-piracy, fisheries patrols, and immigration law enforcement. They are also often called upon to participate in rescue operations. The Asia-Pacific will occupy for the most market share in following years, especially in India and Japan. North America, especially The United States and Canada, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Offshore Patrol Vessels.

OPVs can be broadly classified into two types: 1) High-end war-fighting vessels with expensive weapon systems and C4I suites, 2) More basic patrol vessels, designed for sustained low intensity missions and equipped with basic gun armaments, standard navigation sensors and built to commercial standards.

Which of these types a country chooses depends on its particular naval requirements, resulting from its geographic location, political aspirations and intended role of its naval force? However, the majority of OPV programmers are of the low-cost, multi-role variety. These are being used in an increasing number of roles, including fishery protection, pollution control, fire-fighting, salvage or search and rescue (SAR), counter-narcotics, humanitarian operations and exclusive economic zone (EEZ) patrol.

The OPVs market is not concentrated; there are many companies such as BAE Systems, Damen, STX Offshore & Shipbuilding, Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Austal, Dearsan Shipyard, Irving Shipbuilding, CSIC, Fassmer, Socarenam, Fincantieri, Navantia, RNAVAL and Babcock acting in the market. But each player can deliver few numbers of OPV.

According to this study, over the next five years the Offshore Patrol Vessels market will register a 8.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 34100 million by 2024, from US$ 20600 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Offshore Patrol Vessels business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Offshore Patrol Vessels market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. This study considers the Offshore Patrol Vessels value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Basic Patrol Vessel

Warfighting Patrol Vessel

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Coast Guard

Navy

Police Force

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

BAE Systems

Damen

STX Offshore & Shipbuilding

Eastern Shipbuilding Group

Austal

Dearsan Shipyard

Irving Shipbuilding

CSIC

Fassmer

Socarenam

Fincantieri

Navantia

RNAVAL

Babcock

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Offshore Patrol Vessels consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Offshore Patrol Vessels market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Offshore Patrol Vessels manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Offshore Patrol Vessels with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Offshore Patrol Vessels submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.