Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market- Rising Demand For Secure And Reliable Network Coupled With High Bandwidth Connectivity

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market – India Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2014 – 2020, India passive optical network equipment market was valued at USD 268.6 million in 2013, growing at a CAGR of 21.0% from 2014 to 2020 to account for USD 1,175.5 million in 2020. By volume, India passive optical network equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period from 2014 to 2020 to reach a market size of 38.3 million units by 2020. In 2013, volume of the market was 7.1 million units.

Rising demand for secure and reliable network coupled with high bandwidth connectivity is the major factor driving the passive optical network (PON) equipment market in India. PON is a system that utilizes point-to-multipoint network or fiber to the premises (FTTP), wherein optical splitters accumulate and break up optical signals, as they travel in the network. PON comprises of an optical line terminal at the office of the service provider and numerous optical network units near end users. Moreover, PON equipment provide low total cost of ownership, high return on investment, reliability, advanced security and simplified network operations. High investment in research infrastructure and technological advancements serve as excellent opportunities and are expected to positively drive the growth of the PON market in future.

The India PON equipment market, by structure, is divided into two segments: Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) equipment and Ethernet Passive Optical Network (EPON) equipment. Both by revenue and volume, EPON was the largest contributor in Indian PON market in 2013, accounting for a market share of 51.3% and 63.6% respectively.The gigabit passive optical network (GPON) equipment market, by components, is classified into two segments:-Optical Network Terminal (ONT) and Optical Line Terminal (OLT). Both by revenue and volume, ONT contributed the largest market share in 2013, accounting for 80.4% and 73.1% respectively.

Some of the leading players in the market are Alphion India Pvt. Ltd., Adtran Inc., Broadcom Corporation Inc., Calix Inc., Ericsson Inc., Freescale Semiconductors Inc., Hitachi Communication Technologies Inc., Huawei Technologies Comp. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Motorola Solutions Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc. among others. The report provides company market share analysis of the various industry participants. Key players have also been profiled on the basis of company overview, financial overview, business strategies and recent developments in the field of passive optical network equipment.

The market has been segmented as follows:

India Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market: By Structure

Gigabit passive optical network (GPON) Equipment

Ethernet passive optical network (EPON) Equipment

India Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) Equipment Market: By Components

Optical Network Terminal (ONT)

Optical Line Terminal (OLT)

