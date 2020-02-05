Phacoemulsification Devices Market Size, Share & Trend | Industry Analysis Report, 2026

Global Phacoemulsification Devices Market: Overview

Phacoemulsification is a technique used to remove cataractous lenses. During phacoemulsification, the cataract is broken down into small pieces and removed from the eye by means of ultrasound-based special phaco equipment. The procedure involves making a small incision at the edge of the cornea in order to create an opening in the surrounding lens membrane. A probe is then inserted, which breaks up the affected lens into tiny fragments, which are then sucked out. Once the lens particles are removed, an intraocular lens implant (IOL) is implanted into the lens capsule. Technical advancements in the phacoemulsification technique, which have improved its efficiency and safety, have led to a dramatic increase in its popularity. The development of viscoelastic agents with modern phacoemulsification techniques has played an integral role in the success of this technology. Improved surgical techniques to remove anterior lens capsules have decreased the incidence of both postoperative and intraoperative capsular complications. Moreover, nucleus removal, which was formerly performed mainly in the anterior chamber, is now performed in the posterior chamber, thus decreasing damage to the corneal endothelium.

Obtain Report Details @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/phacoemulsification-devices-market.html

Global Phacoemulsification Devices Market: Key Trends

The phacoemulsification devices market is anticipated to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period. The growth in the market can be attributed to the benefits associated with phacoemulsification devices such as smaller incision, quick recovery, no need for hospitalization, fewer intraoperative and postoperative complications, and early visual rehabilitation. Moreover, no restriction on normal activities and less induced astigmatism because of a smaller incision have resulted in the high adoption of the phacoemulsification technique for the surgical removal of cataracts.

Enquiry for Discount on this Report @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=62661

There has been an alarming rise in the incidence of cataracts. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 18 million people are bilaterally blind from cataract globally. Cataract is a leading cause of blindness and an important cause of visual impairment across the globe. Aging is the main risk factor that causes cataracts. Other risk factors include diabetes, smoking, trauma, and uveitis. Rise in health education initiatives about eye diseases in emerging countries prompt individuals to seek early treatment and prevent visual impairment. This is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the global phacoemulsification devices market.

Global Phacoemulsification Devices Market: Segmentation

The phacoemulsification devices market can be segmented based on power modulation, pump, end-user, and region. Based on power modulation, the market can be classified into phaco continuous power modulation, phaco pulse power modulation and phaco burst power modulation, and others. In terms of pump, the market can be categorized into peristaltic pump and venture pump. Based on end-user, the market can be segmented into hospitals, ophthalmic surgery center, and others.

Request Report Brochure @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=62661

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The companyâ€™s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMRâ€™s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com