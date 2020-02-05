Plastic Bottles & Containers Market 2019 |Industry Research Analysis, Size, Growth & Demand Forecast 2024

Plastic Bottles & Containers is a kind of Bottles & Containers made of plastic, such as PET, PP, HDPE, LDPE, etc. The Plastic Bottles & Containers consumption volume was 3320.22 billion units in 2017 and is expected to reach 3487.5 billion units in 2018 and 4430.62 billion units in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.90% from 2018 to 2023. China`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (28.68%) in 2017, followed by the Europe and North America.

At present, the manufactures of Plastic Bottles & Containers are concentrated in China, Europe, North America and Japan. China is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 31.21% in 2017. The following areas are Europe and North America. The global leading players in this market are ALPLA, Amcor, Plastipak Packaging, Graham Packaging, etc.

The Plastic Bottles & Containers are mainly used by Beverages and Food, Pharmaceutical and FMCG. The dominated application of Plastic Bottles & Containers is Beverages and Food, accounting for 42.44% market share.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the increasing demand of downstream industries, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value.

According to this study, over the next five years the Plastic Bottles & Containers market will register a 4.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 283300 million by 2024, from US$ 216500 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Plastic Bottles & Containers business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Plastic Bottles & Containers market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. This study considers the Plastic Bottles & Containers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

PET

PP

HDPE

LDPE

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Beverages and Food

Pharmaceutical

FMCG

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

ALPLA

Amcor

Plastipak Packaging

Graham Packaging

RPC Group

Berry Plastics

Greiner Packaging

Alpha Packaging

Zijiang

Visy

Zhongfu

XLZT

Polycon Industries

KW Plastics

Boxmore Packaging

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Plastic Bottles & Containers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Plastic Bottles & Containers market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Plastic Bottles & Containers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Plastic Bottles & Containers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Plastic Bottles & Containers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.