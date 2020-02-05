PMI Foam Market Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Geographic Segmentation & Competitive Landscape Report to 2023
Free radical copolymerization of methacrylamide (MAM) and butyl methacrylate (BMA) copolymer leads to the formation of polymethacrylimide (PMI) foam. The demand for PMI foam in the aerospace & defense industry is continuously increasing, owing to properties such as high strength-to-weight ratio, thermal performance, high strength, fire retardance, dimensional stability, and creep resistance, which increase the product life cycle and efficiency.
High requirement of PMI foam in the aerospace & defense sector drives the global market. Moreover, the superior properties, such as heat resistance and low thermal conductivity, offered by PMI boost its application in sporting goods, wind, and transportation sectors. However, the market growth is restricted due to its high price. Nevertheless, use of high performance foam core (HPFC) in new applications provides a major opportunity for the manufacturers.
The report segments the global PMI foam market based on application and geography. Based on application, the market is classified into aerospace & defense, wind, sporting goods, and transportation. Geographically, it is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Increase in establishment of aerospace, wind energy, sporting goods, medical, and transportation industries in Europe has made it dominant in the market, accounting for the maximum share.
The major players profiled in this study are as follows:
Evonik industries AG
DIAB Group (Ratos)
SABIC
BASF SE
3A Composites
Solvay S.A.
Zotefoams PLC
Baoding Meiwo Science & Technology Development Co., Ltd.
Cashem Advanced Materials Hi-Tech Co., Ltd.
Jiaxing Sky Composites Co., Ltd.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the PMI foam market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities.
It offers qualitative trends and quantitative analyses from 2016 to 2023 to assist stakeholders to understand the market scenario.
In-depth analysis of the PMI foam in locating the markets across various application
Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by key players across geographies as well as the prevailing market opportunities.
The key players are profiled along with their strategies & developments to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Application
Aerospace & Defense
Wind
Sporting Goods
Transportation
By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Turkey
Africa
Rest of LAMEA
