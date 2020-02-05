Portion Cups Market – Global Industry Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues by 2019 – 2027

Renewable & Compostable Sugarcane Portion Cups and Lids are excellent alternatives to traditional petroleum-derived plastic portion cups. Sturdy and versatile, these little containers can handle both hot and cold items easily. Made from reclaimed and rapidly renewable sugarcane fibers. 100% renewable, BPI certified compostable and ASTM compliant.

In this report, Offers an 8-year forecast of the global portion cups market between 2019 and 2027. The study reveals the dynamics of the portion cups market in five geographic segments, along with market analysis for the current market environment, and future scenario over the forecast period of the global portion cups market.

Report Description

This Transparency Market Research report studies the global portion cups market for the period 2019–2027. The prime objective of this report is to offer insights and key market trends pertaining to the portion cups market that are gradually helping transform global businesses.

The global portion cups market report begins with the executive summary for various categories and their share in the portion cups market. It is followed by the market background section, which includes market dynamics; an overview of the global packaging market; and TMR analysis of the market drivers, restraints, opportunity analysis, and trends that are affecting the growth of the portion cups market. Furthermore, to understand the popularity of the various portion cup segments, an attractiveness index and BPS analysis with elaborated insights on the same is provided, which will show the market’s attractiveness based on factors such as CAGR, incremental opportunity, and estimated market share in 2019. To show the performance of the portion cups market in each country and region, BPS and Y-o-Y growth analysis are provided.

The global market for portion cups is further segmented by material type, capacity, application, sales channel, and end use.

The next section of the report highlights the portion cups market by region, and provides the market outlook for 2019–2027. The study investigates Y-o-Y growth regionally, as well as analyses the drivers that influence the regional portion cups market. The main regions assessed in the portion cups market report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional portion cups markets for 2019–2027.

To ascertain the size of the portion cups market in terms of value and volume, the revenue generated by key manufacturers and their respective production capacities are taken into consideration. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated by value, across the portion cups market. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we initiated by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the portion cups market is expected to develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the portion cups market, we triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analysis – based on the supply side, downstream industry demand, and economic envelope. In addition, it is imperative to note that, in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyze the portion cups market based on key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth rates, to understand the predictability of the portion cups market, and identify the right opportunities across the market.

The market segments for the global portion cups market have been analyzed in terms of basis point share (BPS) to understand the individual segment’s relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying various key trends in the portion cups market. Another key feature of the global portion cups market is the analysis of key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. Absolute dollar opportunity is critical for evaluating the scope of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a delivery perspective of the portion cups market. The overall absolute dollar opportunity along with segmental split is mentioned in the global portion cups market report.

Transparency Market Research has developed the ‘Market Attractiveness Index’ for the portion cups market. The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the portion cups market report, a ‘dashboard view’ of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution to the total portion cups market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key portion cup providers specific to a market segment. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on the in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the portion cups marketplace. Key portion cups market players profiled in the report include Huhtamaki Oyj, Sonoco Products Company, Berry Global Inc., Dart Container Corporation, Genpak LLC, D&W Fine Pack LLC, Placon Corporation, Pactiv LLC, Georgia-Pacific Corp., Fabri-Kal Corporation, Winpak Ltd., Amhil Enterprises Ltd., Polar Pak Company, Eco-Products, Inc., Sabert Corporation, Graphic Packaging International, London Bio Packaging, Nature Works LLC, World Centric, and BSI Biodegradable Solutions.

Portion Cups Market Segmentation

By Material Type

– Plastic

– Polypropylene

– Polyethylene

– HDPE

– LDPE

– Polyamide

– Bioplastics

– PLA

– PHA

– Starch Blends

– PET

– Polystyrene

– Paper

– Aluminum Foil

– Sugarcane & Others

By Capacity

– Up to 1 Oz

– 1 to 2 Oz

– 2 to 3 Oz

– 3 to 4 Oz

– 4 to 5 Oz

– 5 to 6 Oz

– Above 6 Oz

By Application

– Tomato Sauce

– BBQ Sauce

– Guacamole

– Hummus

– Soups

– Dressings or Toppings

– Bakery

– Dairy

– Ice Creams

– Others

By Sales Channel

– Direct Sales

– Retailers

– Hypermarkets

– Supermarkets

– Convenience Stores

– Specialty Stores

– Discount Stores

– e-Retail

By End Use

– Food Service Outlets

– Full Service Restaurants

– Quick Service Restaurants

– Ice Cream Vendors

– Institutional

– Cinemas

– Airlines & Railways

– Schools & Offices

– Hospitals

– Households

By Region

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Argentina

– Rest of Latin America

– Europe

– Germany

– Italy

– France

– U.K.

– Spain

– Benelux

– Nordic

– Russia

– Poland

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– Japan

– South Korea

– India

– ASEAN

– China

– Oceania

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Middle East & Africa (MEA)

– GCC Countries

– North Africa

– Turkey

– Iran

– South Africa

– Rest of MEA

