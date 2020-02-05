Postpartum Hemorrhage Treatment Devices Market to Exhibit a CAGR of 4.9% between 2015 and 2023

The escalating cases of maternal deaths have fuelled demand for advanced therapeutics and devices to ensure effective treatment for pregnancy related complications. Spurred by the factor, demand from the postpartum hemorrhage (PPH) treatment devices market is expected to increase considerably. While manufacturers of these devices have found lucrative prospects in developed nations, they are yet to establish their presence across developing and under developed countries.

According to Transparency Market Research (TMR), lack of awareness creates bottlenecks for entry of PPH treatment device manufacturers in nations across the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and sub-Saharan Africa. Nevertheless, with governments and leading organizations focusing on spreading awareness about PPH treatment, proliferation of PPH devices is expected to pace up in the forthcoming years.

TMR forecasts the global PPH treatment market to exhibit a CAGR of 4.9% between 2015 and 2021. The market stood at US$604.4 mn in 2014 and is expected to reach US$926.1 mn by the end of 2023.

Among the various products available, the market is currently witnessing considerably high demand for uterine balloon tamponade. It is commercially available, offers high effectiveness, and ensures ease of use. Balloon tamponade thus emerged as the dominant product segment in the market in 2014. It is expected to rise at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2015 and 2023.

Request to View Sample of Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=6164

However, according to TMR, demand for uniject prefilled injection systems is likely to increase at a higher pace than other products available in the market. Uniject is an auto-disable and disposable injection system. The product segment is expected to witness considerably rising demand through the forecast period due to the easy applicability of uniject prefilled injection systems, their equitable pricing, and rising participation by government organizations in promoting their use.

Besides this, TMR also projects the application of non-pneumatic anti-shock garment (NASG) to increase significantly in the near future.

Regionally, the global PPH treatment devices market is currently dominated by North America. The region held over 36.1% of the global market in 2014. The rising prevalence of PPH in North America, increasing awareness among patients as well as healthcare service providers, high hospital delivery rates, and commercial availability of treatment devices are the primary factors fuelling demand from the North America treatment devices market. Manufacturers of PPH treatment devices have been witnessing lucrative opportunities in countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. These countries boast sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, which aids the expansion of the PPH treatment devices market in the region.

Request to View Brochure of Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=6164

Europe trailed North America in terms of revenue contributed to the global PPH treatment devices market in 2014. However, during the course of the forecast period, demand from Asia Pacific is expected to rise at a higher pace. The improving healthcare infrastructure will fuel demand for PPH treatment devices in countries such as India, China, Philippines, and Taiwan. Furthermore, programs initiated by governments to prevent maternal deaths will also boost sales opportunities for manufacturers across these countries.

Some of the key players in the global postpartum hemorrhage treatment devices market are Bactiguard, Cook Medical, C.R. Bard, Utah Medical Products, Teleflex Incorporated, and Program for Appropriate Technology in Health (PATH).