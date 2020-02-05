Powder Coatings Market Industry Size, Demand & Top Market Players 2019-2026

Powder Coatings Market report includes (8 Year Forecast 2018-2026) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Powder Coatings industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Powder Coatings market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment. For more info, Get Free PDF at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2314489

Powder coatings are 100% solid coatings that comprise a homogeneous blend of polymers, pigments, and additives produced in the form of a fine powder. They are solvent-free and provide durable and attractive finishes. The coatings are applied with the help of a spray gun, which imparts an electrical charge on the powder particles and directs them toward the object to be coated. Powder coatings are used to provide a protective and decorative finish. They are available in a wide range of colors and textures.

Based on type, the global powder coatings market has been segmented into thermoset and thermoplastics. The thermoset segment accounted for a major share of the market in 2017. Thermosets are mostly used to coat appliances, as they are resistant to extreme temperatures. The thermoset segment has been further sub-segmented into epoxy, polyester, epoxy polyester hybrid, acrylic, and others. The polyester sub-segment constituted a major share of the thermoset segment, as polyester offers superior durability and a high resistance to UV light. The epoxy polyester hybrid sub-segment is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The thermoset segment is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace in the coming years. The thermoplastics segment is further sub-segmented into polyvinyl chloride, nylon, polyolefin, and polyvinylidene fluoride. The polyolefin sub-segment accounted for a major share of the thermoplastic segment. Polypropylenes are the most used polyolefins. They possess superior surface hardness and are scratch and abrasion resistant.

Based on coating method, the global powder coatings market has been segmented into electrostatic spray and fluidized bed. In terms of volume, the electrostatic spray segment dominated the powder coatings market. The electrostatic spray segment is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. In terms of demand, the fluidized bed segment accounted for a low share of the market in 2017. In the fluidized bed process, the work piece needs to be preheated, and in some cases, postheated to complete the cure. A fluidized bed is used for coating small parts with simple shapes.

In terms of application, the global powder coatings market has been divided into general metals, metal furniture, agriculture, construction, and earthmoving equipment, automotive, architectural, appliances, and others. The general metals segment accounted for a major share of the market in 2017. The appliance segment is projected to expand at rapid pace during the forecast period. Powder coatings are used in appliances, as they improve esthetic appeal and offer resistance to abrasion, chemicals, and temperature cycling. The automotive segment also accounted for a key share of the market. The segment is anticipated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period. The architectural segment is likely to expand at a steady pace in the next few years, owing to stringent verification processes by governments for VoC emissions.



The study provides a decisive view of the global powder coatings market by segmenting it in terms of type, coating method, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for powder coatings in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual type, coating method, and application segments of the market in every region.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global powder coatings market. The market is dominated by large players. Key players operating in the global market are Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries, Inc., Axalta Coating Systems, The Sherwin-Williams Company, BASF SE, PPG Industries, Inc., Kansai Paint Co., Ltd, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., and others. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.



