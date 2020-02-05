Power Bank Market – Global Industry Report, History and Forecast 2019 – 2027

Power bank the new gadget in the electronics industry. It is going popular very rapidly among users of smartphones in this world. No doubt it is one of the best inventions for this generation. Especially if we ask this to any mobile geek who is in touch with his smartphone every minute of his day.

The power bank market report provides analysis for the period 2016–2027, wherein 2019 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2018 is the base year. The report covers all the major driving factors and key trending topics impacting the growth of the power bank market over the forecast period. It also highlights the restraints and opportunities expected to influence the market during the aforesaid period. The study provides a comprehensive outlook on the growth of the power bank market throughout the forecast period across different geographies, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.

The report covers the entire overview of the market including the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends that are predicted to leverage the existing nature and prospective status of this market. The competitive position of the power bank market is studied through the Porter’s Five Forces analysis. Additionally, current indicators of diverse macro-economic factors are contextualized under key market indicators.

The power bank market has been analyzed in (US$ Mn) in terms of revenue, in (Million Units) in terms of volume, and the CAGR (%) for the forecast period 2019 to 2027 has been provided. The power bank market is a global report studied on the basis of product type, capacity, battery type, port type, application, charging source, distribution channel, and region.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the power bank market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence and recent key developments. The comprehensive power bank market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. Apart from that, market share analysis has been included under the competitive landscape to understand the top players’ contribution in the power bank market. Each company is studied on the basis of basic information, financial highlights, revenue highlights of regional contribution and segment contribution, and product portfolio. Additionally, the company strategy and recent developments if any are also incorporated under each company profile section.

Some of the key players in this market include Anker Technology Co. Limited, Apacer Technologies, Inc., Braven LC – INCIPIO Technologies, Inc., EasyAcc.com, Inc., Goal Zero Corporation, GP Batteries International Ltd, IEC Technology, LLC, Maxell Holdings, Ltd., MiPow Limited, Mophie, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, RavPower, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, and Xtorm. The key players operating in the power bank market adopt numerous strategies to sustain in the market.

Power Bank Market

By Product Type

– Portable Power Banks

– Phone Charging Cases

– Solar Power Banks

By Capacity

– Up to 5,000 mAh

– 5,001 mAh – 12,000 mAh

– 12,001 mAh – 20,000 mAh

– Above 20,000 mAh

By Battery Type

– Lithium Polymer

– Lithium Ion

By Port Type

– Standard

– Type C

– DC Power Jack

By Application

– Smartphone

– Tablet/Laptops

– PCs

– Camera

– Others(Bluetooth Speakers, Kindle etc.)

By Charging Source

– Electric

– Solar

– Hybrid

By Distribution Channel

– Online Distribution Channel

– Offline Distribution Channel

– Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

– Exclusive Stores

– Multiband Retail Stores

– Others

By Geography

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– U.K.

– Germany

– France

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Middle East & Africa (MEA)

– GCC

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

– South America

– Brazil

– Rest of South America

