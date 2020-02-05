Precast Construction Industry 2018 Global Status, Growth Opportunity, Market Size, Key Players and Forecast 2023

This report focuses on the Precast Construction in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The use of precast construction components in the non-residential sector is expected to rise in the near future. The precast construction market is expected to expand at a rapid pace due to the increasing demand for new construction across the globe. During the recent times, there has been an increase in the investments in public and the private infrastructure sectors in major economies. This is expected to drive the market for precast construction in the next few years.

North America and Europe follow Asia Pacific in the precast construction market. The precast construction market in Asia Pacific has been expanding significantly due to the increase in construction activities in mature and developed countries such as China, Russia, Japan, India, and South Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ACS Group

Bechtel

CSCEC

Larsen & Toubro (L&T)

VINCI

Balfour Beatty

Bouygues Construction

Daiwa House Group

Granite Construction

Kiewitas

Red Sea Housing

Skanska

TAISEI

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Floors & roofs

Walls & barriers

Columns & beams

Utility vaults

Girders

Pipes

Paving slabs

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Non-residential

Residential

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Precast Construction Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Floors & roofs

1.2.2 Walls & barriers

1.2.3 Columns & beams

1.2.4 Utility vaults

1.2.5 Girders

1.2.6 Pipes

1.2.7 Paving slabs

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Non-residential

1.3.2 Residential

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 ACS Group

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Precast Construction Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 ACS Group Precast Construction Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Bechtel

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Precast Construction Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Bechtel Precast Construction Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 CSCEC

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Precast Construction Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 CSCEC Precast Construction Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Larsen & Toubro (L&T)

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Precast Construction Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Precast Construction Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 VINCI

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Precast Construction Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 VINCI Precast Construction Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Balfour Beatty

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Precast Construction Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Balfour Beatty Precast Construction Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…..



