Printed Electronics Market: Rising Smartphone Users to Boost Uptake of Mobile Applications Drives Demand

Market Research Transparency observes that the global print electronics market shows a highly fragmented competitive landscape. The main players that define the landscape are LEONHARD KURZ Stiftung & Co. KG, E Ink Holdings Inc., Agfa-Gevaert N.V., BASF SE, and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. These players are expected to emphasize increasing their geographical presence through mergers and acquisitions. Analysts advise vendors to focus on minimum material consumption and high speed fabrication. The increasing demand for flexible electronics at affordable costs and energy-saving technology will prove to be the main trend that can be utilized by companies operating in the global print electronics market.

According to Transparency Market Research, the global print electronics market is worth US $ 25.4 billion in 2015 and is projected to be worth US $ 65.0 billion by the end of 2024. During the 2016 and 2024 forecast years, the global print electronics market is expected to show a CAGR of 11.0% . Out of various application segments, the retail and packaging segments are expected to dominate the global market for printed electronic goods between 2016 and 2024 because demand for smart packaging is expected to increase. In terms of geography, Asia Pacific is projected into the global print electronics market because the automotive industry in developing countries in Japan, India and China witnessed a phenomenal increase.

Taking Electronic Goods from the Automotive Sector to Stay on Top Gear

Electronic goods are printed using screen printing, inkjet printing, gravure, flexography, and lithography offset techniques to electrical devices on various materials. Printed electronics are mostly used in various industries such as electronic, health, media and automotive goods. Thus the emergence and stable growth of the end-user industry has a very good impact on the global market. The growth of car sales in developing countries with increased revenue use creates several profitable opportunities for vendors in the global print electronics market.

In the coming years, the global market for the print electronics market will also likely benefit from increased use of smart screens and smart devices. The constant increase in the health care sector by adopting new age medical sensors and diagnostic devices also adds to the global print electronics market. When demand for active clothing, smart labels, decorative posters and animation, and flexible displays is increasing, it is projected to create a positive atmosphere for the global market for printed electronic goods.

Technology Complexity Inhibits the Growth of the Print Electronic Market

Despite a strong market mover, the global print electronics market is likely to be pulled in the opposite direction. Analysts anticipate that the global print electronics market is likely to be restrained by the possibility of technological complexity along with problems related to electricity and conductivity with various substrates or materials. However, the report states that the widening application of printing technology in several energy storage devices and photovoltaic cells is expected to create favorable opportunities for the global print electronics market during the forecast period.

