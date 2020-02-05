Safety Laser Scanner Market Estimated to Record Highest CAGR by 2028

Safety Laser Scanner Market- Introduction

The safety laser scanner is an electro-sensitive protective device which scans its surrounding two-dimensionally using infrared laser beam. Safety laser scanners can be mounted horizontally or vertically and can cover various types of hazards. It also prevents hazards from operating if unintended person or object is in dangerous area. Safety laser scanners have become common and mostly used in area protection and denying access.

A safety laser scanner can be easily customized and can accommodate any area by detecting and accessing presence of objects. Today, safety laser scanners are also being used in automatic guided vehicles, other areas of application include detecting stable and moving objects, ensuring safety of machines in industries, and for mobile applications. Increased automation and fatalities in workplaces is driving the adoption of safety laser scanners. Wide applications across industries resulted in safety laser scanner market to surpass US$300 million in 2018.

Safety Laser Scanner Market- Notable Highlights

Leading players in the safety laser scanner market are OMRON Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Leuze Electronics GmbH, Panasonic Corporation, Banner Engineering, SICK AG, IDEC Corporation, Datalogiv SpA, Hans Turck, Keyence Corporation, ReeR SpA, Hokuyo Automatic Co., Ltd., Arcus Automation Private Limited, and Pilz GmbH & Co. KG. Some of the notable developments in the competitive landscape of safety laser scanner market include,

SICK AG has launched a new ultra-compact safety laser scanner known as nanoScan3. It includes smart safety functions with data quality for reliable and accurate localization. The product is 8cm and has minimal mounting space.

Datalogic has introduced SLS-M5 (Master) and SLS-R5 (Slave) models of the Laser Sentinel in safety laser scanners family. Both the models provide connection for up to 4 laser sentinel units. Moreover, the models can also be configured in order to mute safety functions. The slave can be connected to master using single cable providing power. Meanwhile, the whole system can be powered, connected, programmed, and monitored through SLS-M5 (Master).

Infosys has formed a joint venture known as HIPUS Co Ltd. with Panasonic, Hitachi, and Pasona to enhance presence in Japan. The joint venture will leverage digital platforms for local and global need for corporations in Japan.

Safety Laser Scanner Market Dynamics

Growing Demand for Workplace Safety Driving Safety Laser Scanner Market Growth

Owing to the difficulty in implementation, limited protection, and often resulting in hindered operations, majority of the transportation, manufacturing, and logistics facilities are shifting from traditional protection devices to safety laser scanners. Despite growing awareness of workplace safety, there has been a rise in workplace injuries and fatalities in recent years. Thus, safety laser scanners with better detection capabilities and providing wider protection zone are being used on a large scale for workplace safety.

Wide application of robotics and machinery in various industries are leading to increased safety challenges. This is leading to the growing demand for safety laser scanners, resulting in an efficient and smarter safety system in workplace. New safety laser systems are also being developed with better features to reduce deployment and configuration costs. Manufacturers in the safety laser scanner market are also focusing on developing next-gen laser scanning system with easy installation and setup.

Safety Laser Scanners with Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Sensors

Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is influencing growth of safety solutions and products with better connectivity using sensors. By implementation of sensors, safety laser scanners used in warehouse and outdoor offer better safety an also support logistics, navigation, and storage, thereby, increasing productivity and efficiency. Use of IoT in safety laser scanner is also leading to real-time visibility and traceability.

Built-in connectivity using sensors is also allowing safety laser scanners to communicate with other devices in real-time and provide data. This is gaining traction as IoT allows detection of problem in real-time while offering sufficient time to react or take action before the problem or shutdown occurs.

Compact Sensors to Gain Traction in Safety Laser Scanner Market

Enabling better functionality, flexibility, and safety, the demand for compact and small size safety laser scanner is growing significantly. Various industries are increasingly using smaller safety laser scanners owing to the easy integration. Automation across industries is also driving demand for compact safety laser scanners to ensure operational safety and efficiency. Also, owing to the reduced cost and lightweight, compact safety laser scanners are gaining traction across industries. Small size safety laser scanners are also being used inside machines in order to monitor function constantly and detect any issue.

Safety Laser Scanner Market Segmentation

Based on the product type, safety laser scanner market is segmented into

Stationary Safety Laser Scanner

Mobile Safety Laser Scanner

Based on application, safety laser scanner market is segmented into

Access Protection

Stationary Hazardous Area Protection

Mobile Hazardous Area Protection

On the basis of product range, safety laser scanner market is segmented into

Short Range ( less than 3 m)

Medium Range ( 4 to 6 m)

Long Range (more than 7 m)

On the basis of end use industry, safety laser scanner market is segmented into