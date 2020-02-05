Self-Heating Food Packaging Market Forecast Covering Growth, Opportunities & Development Strategies Upto 2024

Self-heating food packaging is a type of packaging which has the ability to heat food contained without external heating sources or power. Self-heating food packaging use an exothermic chemical reaction to cook food. Self-heating food packaging is used when conventional cooking is not available, for example, during natural disasters or in military operations. To heat the food, the consumer has to simply press a button at the bottom of the package. The compact modular heat source in the self-heating food packaging is just the size of a small tea candle.

This food-safe material which is utilized in self-heating packaging not only provides high energy content but also a controlled rate of thermal emissions, i.e., heat. The end result is the consumer gets the food heated in hand with less than two minutes. The material used in Self-heating food packaging is safe to use with no liquid spills, no smoke and flames, and is also easy to hold.

The self-heating food packaging market can be segmented on the basis of packaging type, food type and on the basis of region. On the basis of packaging type, the self-heating food packaging market can be segmented into cans, containers, packs, bags and others. On the basis of food type, the self-heating food packaging is segmented into meals, baby foods, soups, noodles, meat, tea and coffee. On the basis of region, the self-heating food packaging is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Demand for sustainable packaging material has become a trend in the self-heat food packaging industry due to the latest advancements and significant benefits offered by the method and also, the use of high barrier sheets assure that important aspects related to food such as its safety, consumer convenience and attractive design is taken care of. All these supporting factors have led to the increased demand for self-heating food packaging.

The primary target market for self-heating food packaging are the companies producing beverages and shippable soups, particularly those beverages that can be served hot. Convenience innovation is driving the growth of self-heating food packaging market as a majority of the consumers or population follow a busy lifestyle and seek fast and easy-to-use options.

A majority of the food packaging companies identify self-heating food packaging as a consumer need with large market opportunity, including the need to use latest technology. Production design is based on the existing high speed automated manufacturing machinery and process. Materials used are environmentally safe and also recyclable before and after activation and safe for disposal as consumer waste including recycling of these types of packages.

As people’s lifestyles around the globe become more complex, the demand for convenient eating options has gone up by 40% in the last three to four years, which in turn is propelling the demand for self-heating food packaging market across regions. North America is the largest self-heating food packaging market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific self-heating food packaging markets due to rapid lifestyle changes, and economic growth coupled with rising population in countries like China and India has raised the growth rate of self-heating food packaging market. North America and Europe account for the largest share of canned heated food consumption across the globe followed by Latin America and Middle East and Africa (MEA) market for self-heating food packaging in cans. Research shows that the self-heating food packaging industry will witness the rise of new players in the emerging as well as developed markets. Overall, the global market for self-heating food packaging market is anticipated to register healthy growth rate over the forecast period.