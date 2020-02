Silica based Matting Agents Market Overview 2019: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2026

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Silica based Matting Agents Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.

Silica based Matting Agents Market report includes (8 Year Forecast 2018-2026) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Silica based Matting Agents industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Silica based Matting Agents market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.



Matting agents help control the gloss of the surface on which they are applied. These agents are fine particles that are dispersed in paint and coating formulations in such a way that they scatter the light falling on the surface in a desired, defined manner. This helps achieve matte finish or reduce the gloss of the surface on which they are applied. Silica is a major raw material used in the manufacture of matting agents. Precipitated silica and fumed silica are two key types of processed silica that are employed in the manufacture of matting agents. Silica-based matting agents have high efficiency in terms of matting power. Coatings containing silica-based matting agents are recoatable. These agents are employed in all coating systems, except powder coatings. There are primarily two types of silica-based matting agents: untreated silica-based matting agents and wax after-treated silica-based matting agents. Both the types are used in various coating applications. Demand for silica-based matting agents has been increasing in wood and industrial coating applications.

Based on type, the global silica-based matting agents market has been segmented into precipitated silica, fumed silica, natural silica, silica gel, perlite, and flux-calcined diatomaceous earth. Precipitated silica is the dominant segment of the silica-based matting agents market. The segment is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Demand for silica-based matting agents in the natural silica segment is estimated to increase at a rapid pace during the forecast period, as it is natural and environmentally friendly.

Based on technology, the global silica-based matting agents market has been divided into solvent-based, water-based, and others (including powder and UV-cured). Water-based silica-based matting agents are eco-friendly and are used in paints & coating applications. They generate negligible VOC emissions. As a result, they are referred to as eco-friendly. Water-based silica-based matting agents possess excellent compatibility with water-based resins. The segment is estimated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

In terms of application, the global silica-based matting agents market can be classified into industrial coatings, wood coatings, architectural coatings, automotive coatings, and others (including leather and textiles). The industrial coatings segment can be further sub-segmented into metal, paper, plastics, printing inks, and others (including glass). Industrial coatings is the dominant segment of the global silica-based matting agents market. Growth in wood coatings and architectural coatings segments is expected to propel the silica-based matting agents market. Consumer preference is shifting toward low gloss and matt finishes in these applications. This, in turn, is driving the demand for matting agents.



Based on region, the global silica-based matting agents market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific is the major consumer of matting agents in general and silica-based matting agents in particular. This high demand can be ascribed to the presence of a vast paints & coatings industry in the region. Europe is another key consumer of silica-based matting agents in the world. In terms of demand, the market in the region is projected to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period. Demand for silica-based matting agents in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is likely to rise at a moderate pace during the forecast period.

The study provides a decisive view of the global silica-based matting agents market by segmenting it in terms of type, technology, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for silica-based matting agents in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual type, technology, and application segments of the market in all the regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global silica-based matting agents market. The global market for silica-based matting agents is dominated by large players. Key players operating in the market are Evonik Industries AG, W.R. Grace & Co.-Conn, PPG Industries, Inc., PQ Corporation, The Lubrizol Corporation, Imerys, and Akzo Nobel N.V. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

