Silicon Alloys Market 2019 New Innovations, Research and Growth Factor till 2027

Silicon alloys have significant amount of silicon present in them. They have silicon as a major element in them. Silicon alloys are produced from sand or silica in submerged electric arc furnace along with coke and iron at very high temperatures. Silicon alloys are widely used in the manufacturing of steel and cast iron. Addition of these alloys in materials can improve the corrosion resistance and high temperature heat resistance properties of the material.

This report analyzes and forecasts the silicon alloys market at global and regional levels. The market has been forecast based on volume (kilo tons) and value (US$ Mn) from 2019 to 2027, considering 2018 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global silicon alloys market. It covers the anticipated impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for silicon alloys during the forecast period. The report highlights opportunities for silicon alloys market at the global and regional levels.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provide a comprehensive view of the global silicon alloys market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the silicon alloys market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein type and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global silicon alloys market by segmenting it in terms of type and application. In terms of type, the market has been classified into ferrosilicon which is further sub-segmented into deoxidizers, inoculants, and others. In terms of application, the market has been divided into carbon steel & other alloy steel, stainless steel, electrical steel, cast iron, and others. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for silicon alloys in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides size (in terms of volume and value) of the global silicon alloys market for the base year 2018 and the forecast between 2019 and 2027. Market volume has been defined in kilo tons, while the market value has been defined in US$ Mn. Market numbers have been estimated based on type and application segments of the silicon alloys market. Market size of the global, regional, and country-level market has been provided.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global silicon alloys market. Key players operating in the global silicon alloys market include RFA International, OM Holdings Ltd., Dragon Northwest Ferroalloy Co.,Ltd., Kuwait United Chemalloys Manufacturing, DMS Powders (Pty) Ltd, Ferroglobe, SKP Group, ArcelorMittal, Jindal Stainless Ltd, Metal & Alloys Corporation, Elkem ASA, Georgian American Alloys, Lalwani Ferro Alloys Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd, Pioneer Carbide Pvt. Limited, and Steelmin Limited. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, regional presence, and recent developments.

