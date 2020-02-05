Silicon Oscillators Market Growth To Remain Stable During the Projection Period 2018-2026

Silicon oscillators are simple and effective solution for the majority of microcontroller clock needs. Silicon oscillators generate a periodic signal using semiconductor devices on an integrated circuits (IC). Silicon based timing devices are relatively insensitive to vibration, electromagnetic interference (EMI), and shock effects unlike crystal and ceramic resonator-based oscillators. Silicon oscillator devices are easy to use, reliable, available at low cost, and also available at any desired frequency. Silicon oscillators are typically fully integrated version of the RC (resistor, capacitor) oscillator that offers benefits such as matched resistors and capacitors, current sources, and temperature-compensation circuits to increase its stability.

Market Dynamics: Global Silicon Oscillators Market

The global silicon oscillators market is primarily driven by wide range of applications such as microprocessors, switching regulator clocks, programmable gate array (PGA), and application specific integrated circuit (ASIC) among others. Micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) resonator-based oscillators are used in various applications as their precision and stability can match most crystal circuitry. Also, they offer greater reliability, smaller size, increased ruggedness, and lower cost as compared to crystal oscillator which is anticipated to supplement significant growth of the global silicon oscillator market during the forecast period. MEMS oscillators have yet to fully occupy the market space for oven-controlled crystal oscillators and temperature-compensated crystal oscillators. Standard CMOS silicon technique is used for the manufacturing of these devices, they are easier and cheaper to manufacture than crystal oscillators that require specialized manufacturing and packaging techniques. Hence, crystal oscillator types are analyzed to be fully replaceable by silicon MEMS oscillator at cheaper cost. As a result of this factor, silicon oscillators market is expected to show positive growth during the forecast period. In silicon oscillator, clock sources are provided by itself. Silicon oscillator uses an internal RC time constant and do not rely on a mechanical resonant characteristics to drive the oscillation frequency. Silicon MEMS oscillators are readily available in most of the frequency. Also, it can be programmed and available within short duration of time, even for non-standard frequencies. Considering all these factors, demand for silicon oscillators is expected to propel in coming years. However, silicon clock oscillator are anticipated to support new features, such as spread spectrum capability, haven’t incorporated with ceramic resonator technology fully. Ceramic resonator technology is fully developed and has reached its technological limit, while silicon clock oscillator technology has only just started which is anticipated to be a major factor restraining the growth of the global silicon oscillator market.

Market Segmentation: Global Silicon Oscillators Market

The global silicon oscillators market has been segmented based on type, application, and geography. Based on type, the global silicon oscillators market is classified into 1-phase output silicon oscillators, 4-phase outputs silicon oscillators, and 8-phase outputs silicon oscillators. Based on application, the global market can be segmented into microprocessors, switching regulator clocks, programmable gate array (PGA), and application specific integrated circuit (ASIC) among others. Additionally, based on geography, the market is further segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Key Players:

Some of the key players operating in the global silicon oscillators market with significant developments include Silicon Laboratories, ON Semiconductor, Central Semiconductor Corp., Analog Devices, Inc., Abracon, Crystek Corporation, Maxim Integrated, EPSON, STMicroelectronics, CTS Corporation, Integrated Device Technology, Inc., SITime, and Microsemi, among others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

