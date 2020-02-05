Slewing Drives Market Emerging Industry Trends & Global Future Forecasts 2018 -2026

Slewing Drives Market – Overview

Slewing drives are coaxial planetary gearboxes with two to four planetary stages. These drives consist of a planetary gear unit having compact dimensions, robustness, and versatility. The unit is equipped with a hydraulic fail safe wet type multi-disc and electromagnetic brake. Generally, these gear parts are manufactured from high alloy steel. Slewing drives are optimized for best possible tooth flank and root load capacity and minimum sliding speeds. The design of these units optimizes torque performance capacity and radial load capacity while bending stresses are kept within limits so as to give perfect meshing between pinion and gear. Slew drives rings consists of slew bearing worm shaft, housing, shaft bearings, and a motor with a hollow bore. The motor drives the motor shaft which in turn drives the outer ring of slew bearing and causes it to rotate.

Slewing Drives Market – Drivers and Restraints

In recent times, solar energy is gaining popularity and its uptake is increasing among consumers and governments. Governments of various countries are taking initiatives to set up more solar power plants to generate renewable and sustainable energy. Tracking is one of the major applications of slewing drives. Slewing drive is used in solar trackers; it is a device that tracks the sun’s movement and rotates accordingly. Wind energy is another major application of slewing drives. Slewing drives provide compatible stability and movement control for wing energy production. Wind turbines require slewing drives for both yaw and pitch rotation, and control. It turns the power station of the turbine so the fan blades always face the wind direction for optimal storage of energy. Coastal areas have massive wind energy sources. Increasing awareness about wind energy is helping the growth of the slewing drives market. Increasing industrial applications have resulted in enhanced purchase of truck/ mobile cranes, which is a cable-controlled crane mounted on crawlers. Truck cranes help in lifting big items through a hydraulic system and have maneuvering capabilities which includes turning on the spot. Increasing applications of slewing drives will create market demand during the forecast period.

There are some disadvantages of slewing drives which can affect the demand for the product. Slewing drives require change of oil for its smooth operation after a particular run time, depending on the products and application, thus increasing the operation cost. Precautions have to be taken while installing and mounting slew drives. The place should be vibration free and have rigid level of foundation mounting. The consumer should take care that the breather, oil level, and drain plug are in correct positions. Consumers should take special measures to protect the drives operating in direct sunlight at ambient temperature over 100° F.

Slewing Drives Market – Segmentation

The global slewing drives market can be segmented based on bearing load type, axis type, diameter, end-use industries, and region. Based on bearing load type, the slewing drives market can be classified into axial loads, radial loads, and others (rotational speed, output torque, etc.). Based on diameter, the global slewing drives market can be classified into 2” – 5”, 5.1”-12”, 12.1” – 20 and 20.1” and above. Based on end-use industries, the market can be segmented into solar, wind, industrial, and others (mobile, satellite, medical, etc.). Based on axis type, the slewing drives market can be segmented into single axis, double axis, and multiple axis. Based on region, the slewing drives market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Slewing Drives Market – Key Players

Some of the key players in the global slewing drives market are Cone Drive Operations, Inc., Helac Corporation, Cleveland Gear Co., Young PowerTech, Kinematics Manufacturing, Inc., Brevini USA, Inc., IMO USA Corp, Comer Industries Inc., Euronorm Drive Systems BV, and Rossi S.p.A.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on: