Smart Plant-Based Food Packaging Market – Continuous Research and Development Activities for Promoting Bioplastic Innovation

Global Smart Plant-based Food Packaging Market: Snapshot

The global smart plant-based food packaging market is expected to gain a lasting impetus with continuous research and development activities for promoting bioplastic innovation. The market could provide food packaging products that are favorable for the health of the planet and also keep ingredients fresh for a longer period of time. Smart plant-based food packaging is projected to revolutionize the way people utilize, store, and purchase groceries without worrying much about waste.

Leading players operating in the global smart plant-based food packaging market are foreseen to come up with new offerings that could not only improve the shelf life of various food products but also protect the ingredients from the damaging effects of their surroundings. Smart plant-based food packaging is predicted to ride on their enhanced and novel preservation properties for increasing its demand in the market. This could be due to the implementation of value-added oxygen barriers in bioplastic. A new type of green plastic is envisaged to take shape in the market with the combination of complex technologies such as nanoparticle components and biopolymers.

The usage of sensors in smart plant-based food packaging could be a significant addition envisioned to up the demand in the market at a high rate. Such sensors could notify consumers when the food was sourced, its temperature, and also pH levels. Even seafood could be held inside smart plant-based food packaging with the introduction of pot and bottle type products. Furthermore, food manufacturers are forecasted to reduce their carbon footprint with the implementation of smart plant-based food packaging.

Food packaging is essential for containment of products, preservation and protection, to reduce food spoilage, eliminating the risk of adulteration and present food in a hygienic and aesthetically attractive way. According to the Agriculture and Food Organization, one third of the food in the world is wasted and most of this wasted food is generated by retailers and consumers who follow dates on packages and throw away edible food due to a label. Therefore, a project was initiated in order to develop plant-based bioplastic food packaging which increases the shelf life of food and the researchers also have formulated sensors that notify the consumers and retailers whether the food inside can be consumed or not.

These smart plant-based food packaging not only extend the life of the food product but also eliminates the need for environment-harming plastic. The smart plant-based food packaging market can be segmented on the basis of product type, material type and as per the region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into blow moulded, pot designed and others. On the basis of material type, it is divided into cellulose based film and blow moulded film. On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe and the emerging countries of Asia Pacific.