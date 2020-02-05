Smart Pole Market Enters Race To Turn Smart City Dreams into Reality

Factors driving the Smart Pole Market

The smart pole market is growing at a healthy growth rate. It is expected to register a 13.7% CAGR during 2017-2022. The smart pole market is expected to serve smart city initiatives globally with connectivity, sensors and other advanced technologies.

One of the main factors driving the growth of the smart pole market is offering a variety of features including automation, energy savings, traffic lights, electrical outlet equipment, cameras, wifi, road signs, etc. the market can also serve charging electric vehicles, which are part of a sustainable future movement in various countries.

The smart pole market is expected to change the nature of street lighting by digitizing. Connected technology such as wireless technology, can make wifi points for citizens and provide information to government institutions in real time. Smart poles can provide weather, traffic, pollution figures directly to relevant government authorities while also serving tourists with free charging facilities. The increasing emphasis on global tourism is also expected to significantly increase the smart pole market.

The Main Trend Appears in the Smart Polar Market

Energy saving, data analysis and smart lighting emerged as the main trends in the smart pole market. Energy savings in big cities are increasingly important for some governments. This encourages the encouragement of collaboration between the private and public sectors towards solutions that are more environmentally friendly. Capital investment in the market is expected to be a big challenge at first, but there are bright propositions for the market in the long run.

For example, data analysis and AI technology combined with LED lighting can significantly reduce costs. Sensors on smart poles collect traffic movements, use real-time energy to make predictions and reduce energy use. In addition, smart poles including led lights, solar panels, batteries, and wifi communication can offer various benefits to public places. The smart pole market is expected to grow at significant growth during the forecast period.

Great opportunities on the horizon at the smart pole market

This smart city initiative aims to make urban areas more comfortable and more efficient. The smart pole market is expected to drive this goal by monitoring smart traffic videos in the near future. The smart pole market witnessed a huge demand from the government due to an accident on the highway. At present, the system is lagging behind in informing timely traffic patrols about major accidents.

The smart pole market can change this landscape with wireless communication and video technology. they are not only expected to help monitor traffic, but with large data analysis can provide solutions to traffic congestion in the near future. In addition, developments in infrastructure growth in rural areas are also expected to help the smart pole market.

Smart poles and their offerings in connectivity can be very attractive in rural areas where infrastructure today, especially in developing countries lags behind their peers. This area can provide great opportunities for the main smart pole market players because it requires large investment initiatives, which will require initiatives from the private sector.